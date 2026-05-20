TrumpRx Expanding, Offering Generic Prescription Drugs

(Morgan Sweeney, The Center Square) TrumpRx is expanding to about seven times its current size, adding more than 600 generic prescription drugs to the months-old direct-to-consumer government website, the president said Monday.

The website was created as part of President Donald Trump’s campaign to lower drug prices for Americans, a policy agenda continued from his first term. TrumpRx.gov functions as an online marketplace for a number of select expensive pharmaceutical drugs, with the manufacturers having agreed to significantly discount them for Americans who don’t have or aren’t using their insurance.

By adding a broad catalog of low-cost generic drugs to the website, the administration hopes it will increase consumers’ awareness of generics that might work for them that they may not have known about.

“Cost-effective generic drugs are often available at just a tiny fraction of the price of their brand name equivalents, and in theory they’re the same thing, yet many consumers do not think to ask for them. They don’t know about them,” Trump said.

The website went live in January and was rolled out alongside the president’s most-favored-nation pricing initiative, where the Trump administration negotiated with major pharmaceutical manufacturers for drug pricing that is more comparable to America’s economic peers. The manufacturers agreed to sell many of their drugs to state Medicaid programs at most-favored-nation pricing, as well as offer deep discounts on the list price of some of their drugs on TrumpRx.

“In some cases, the discounted generics available through Trump RX may be offered at an even lower cash price than the out-of-pocket insurance costs, which has always been the lowest. We’re going to be lower,” he added.

Trump also said that the administration is adding new tools to the website that will allow patients to find the lowest price pharmacy near them.

Monday’s announcement was part of a series of health care affordability events the president has hosted announcing similar deals or initiatives, aimed at speaking to the rising cost-of-living that burdens many voters ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.