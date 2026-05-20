Trump-Endorsed Gallrein Ousts Massie in Kentucky

(The Center Square) Rep. Andy Barr and Ed Gallrein secured partisan nominations in high-profile Kentucky primary races Tuesday, according to multiple outlets.

President Donald Trump’s endorsement appeared critical for both candidates.

Gallrein, a farmer and business owner, rode the political capital and the endorsement of President Donald Trump to defeat long-time Congressman Thomas Massie, who has served in Kentucky’s fourth congressional district since 2012.

Massie drew the ire of Trump for his continued pressure on the administration about the Jeffery Epstein files and the ongoing conflict with Iran.

Trump surrogates Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth both made campaign apperances for Gallrein.

“Fourth district voters appreciate having an independent conservative voice who works for them,” Massie said

Gallrein has spoken out about Massie’s voting record and criticized his lack of support for Trump’s agenda, including Massie’s vote seeking to restrict Trump’s authority in the conflict with Iran.

“If we do not take advantage of this narrow window of opportunity we have, history will punish us,” Gallrein said at a campaign event on Monday.

Trump has called Massie is “fraudulent” and the “Worst Congressman in the History of our Country” before polls closed on Tuesday.

“Thomas Massie is a terrible congressman, he’s been a terrible congressman from day one,” Trump said to reporters on Tuesday. “I don’t think he’s a Republican, I think he’s actually a Democrat, he’s not a libertarian, he’s really a Democrat.”

Gallrein will face off against Melissa Claire Strange, the Democrat candidate in Kentucky’s fourth district, in November.

Andy Barr, a Trump-endorsed Republican, came out on top of the race to succeed Sen. Mitch McConnell. He became a frontrunner after Nate Morris was nominated to an unnamed ambassadorship in the Trump administration’s cabinet.

Barr has touted his record in Kentucky’s sixth congressional district throughout his campaign. Barr was first elected to his post in 2012.

“Together, we’ll cut taxes, slash waste and fire the deep state bureaucrats who steal our freedoms,” Barr said. “We’ll deport illegal aliens instead of putting them in luxury hotels.”

Voters in Kentucky will return to the polls in November to elect candidates who will serve in the U.S. Senate and U.S. House next year.