Fani Willis Must Spit out Records about Her Collusion w/ Jan. 6 Committee

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, the Democrat who unsuccessfully tried to throw President Donald Trump in jail, has been ordered to turn over hundreds of documents related to her secret work with the anti-Trump Special Counsel Jack Smith and the Jan. 6 Committee.

Willis must provide the records to Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert C.I. McBurney after Judicial Watch, a conservative watchdog group, filed open records requests. She must also explain why she withheld them from public release despite repeated requests and her previous claims that they did not exist.

McBurney issued the order on March 7 after Willis’s office found documents on Feb. 28—after what Judicial Watch described as its “fifth search.”

McBurney called out Willis’s shifting excuses in the legal battle for the documents, which Judicial Watch launched in 2024.

“Defendant claimed to have no responsive records. Doubting this, Plaintiff sued and has since secured a default judgment against Defendant, who, it turns out, does have responsive records,” McBurney wrote, according to a filing released by Judicial Watch.

“After several non-searches, one court order, and at least one actual search of unknown thoroughness, Defendant revised her answer to, in essence, ‘I do have records, but you can’t have them (except this one record you already had and gave me),’” he added.

Judicial Watch and Republican investigators have long suspected Willis of secretly colluding with Smith and the Jan. 6 committee in her longshot prosecution of President Donald Trump over his opposing the 2020 election certification.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton scolded Willis over her refusal to turn over records, especially as her case against Trump unraveled.

“Fani Willis can’t be trusted,” Fitton said. “Every time we go back to court there are new excuses and new documents that she said never existed.”

Smith was appointed special counsel by former Attorney General Merrick Garland to target Trump. His two cases against Trump were shut down after the 2024 election.

Meanwhile, the Jan. 6 Committee—filled with anti-Trump figures—created a media spectacle to smear the president and his supporters over the 2021 protests at the U.S. Capitol.

Willis filed RICO charges against Trump after holding several meetings with Smith and the Jan. 6 Committee. The extent of Smith’s and the committee’s role in her case remains to be exposed.