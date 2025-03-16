Quantcast
Sunday, March 16, 2025

UN Judge Convicted of Slavery

'There is no doubt that she knew she was committing offences by bringing the victim to the UK under the pretence that she was going to work for the then Deputy High Commissioner at the Ugandan Embassy in London...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - The symbol of the United Nations is displayed outside the Secretariat Building, Feb. 28, 2022, at United Nations Headquarters. On Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, the U.N. announced that it fired nine staff members from its agency for Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA, after an internal investigation found they may have been involved in the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, attack against Israel. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A United Nations judge in the United Kingdom has been convicted of modern slavery and immigration offenses after exploiting her authority to force an African woman to work as a maid and babysitter without pay. 

Lydia Mugambe, an influential judge on Uganda’s High Court and the UN’s Criminal Tribunal, obtained a worker’s visa for a Ugandan woman under the guise that she would work as a staffer at the Ugandan Embassy in London in 2023. 

According to official immigration paperwork, Mugambe claimed the woman would specifically work for John Mugerwa, then-deputy high commissioner at the Ugandan Embassy in London. 

Instead, Mugambe, who was a student in the U.K., picked the victim up from the airport, took her home and forced her to work as a personal slave. 

Local investigators believed that Mugerwa assisted with the fraudulent paperwork, but he was shielded from prosecution by diplomatic immunity as Uganda refused to honor his arrest warrant. 

Mugambe attempted to invoke the same immunity by citing her status as a UN judge, but the Office of the United Nations Secretary-General waived her claim.

“Mugambe used her position of power as well as her knowledge of the law to take advantage of the victim, ensuring that she would become her unpaid domestic servant,” said Oxfordshire police chief Ben Clark in a press statement. 

“Lydia Mugambe is an extremely qualified lawyer, a Ugandan High Court Judge and a UN Criminal Tribunal Judge,” Clark stated earlier in his remarks. 

He added, “As such, there is no doubt that she knew she was committing offences by bringing the victim to the UK under the pretence that she was going to work for the then Deputy High Commissioner at the Ugandan Embassy in London, thus providing her a legal route of entry, but knowing all along that she intended to make the victim work in servitude.” 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Fani Willis Must Spit out Records about Her Collusion w/ Jan. 6 Committee
Next article
U.S. Attacks Yemen as Trump Vows ‘Overwhelming Lethal Force’: 24 Killed

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com