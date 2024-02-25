Fani Willis Dismisses ‘Booty’ Call Data as Irrelevant in Trump Case

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has addressed damning cellphone data that shows Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade near her residence late at night, just moments before she selected him to lead the criminal case against former President Donald Trump.

According to the New York Post, Willis downplayed the implications of the evidence in court documents submitted to the court over the weekend, claiming that it fails to “prove anything” regarding the contentious timeline of her relationship with Wade and the initiation of the criminal case.

“The records do nothing more than demonstrate that Special Prosecutor Wade’s telephone was located somewhere within a densely populated multiple-mile radius where various residences, restaurants, bars, nightclubs and other businesses are located,” Willis’s office wrote in the 48-page filing.

🚨BREAKING: In court proceedings, Fulton County DA Fani Willis argues that the Atlanta Police Department’s cell phone tracking software, in use since 2017, cannot “prove anything relevant” and provides “little evidentiary value.” Under DA Fani Willis’ jurisdiction, the Atlanta… pic.twitter.com/Ut3mepXBTd — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) February 24, 2024

Willis’s prosecutors argued that the files do not contextualize “the content of the communications” between the two individuals. “[T]hey do not prove that Special Prosecutor Wade was ever at any particular location or address; they do not prove that Special Prosecutor Wade and District Attorney Willis were ever in the same place during any of the times listed,” they continued.

Willis’s response follows the submission of cellphone data subpoenas by Trump’s attorneys, contradicting Willis’s claims that her relationship with Wade did not begin until after she appointed him.

Willis’s pushback aims to alleviate concerns that she hired Wade due to their love affair. The evidence shows that Willis may have benefited from Wade’s contract with Fulton County.

According to the Post, Wade allegedly visited Willis’s residence at least 35 times before their affair began. Critics have labeled these encounters as “booty” calls, suggesting they were sexual appointments.

Trump and some co-defendants are seeking to disqualify Willis from the prosecution, citing allegations of a conflict of interest and other concerns.