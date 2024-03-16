House Judiciary Committee Threatens Fani Willis w/ Contempt Charges

(Fulton County District Attorney General Fani Willis could be facing contempt of Congress charges, according to a letter from the House Judiciary Committee.

Committee chairman and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said Thursday in a tweet that “Georgians deserve to know where their federal tax dollars are going. But Fani Willis hasn’t produced the documents we subpoenaed. Contempt is on the table.”

Georgians deserve to know where their federal tax dollars are going. But Fani Willis hasn’t produced the documents we subpoenaed. Contempt is on the table. https://t.co/7CDxJhffOF — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) March 14, 2024

The House Judiciary Committee said the Fulton County District Attorney’s office provided a “narrow set of documents” on the alleged misuse of federal funds by her office on Feb. 24 after receiving a subpoena by the committee on Feb. 3.

The committee gave Willis a deadline of March 28 to provide all documents and communications including those related to the misuse allegations, all discussions with the U.S. Justice Department and inter-office messages related to the grants.

Willis said in her letter to the committee that their subpoena was “overbroad and unduly burdensome under any ordinary meaning of those terms.”

In the subpoena, the committee said Willis allegedly “planned to use part of a $488,000 federal grant—earmarked for the creation of a Center of Youth Empowerment and Gang Prevention—to cover frivolous, unrelated expenses.”

The subpoena also said the whistleblower said the funds were used for “Macbooks, swag and travel” and that she warned Willis that using those funds for that purpose was impermissible.

The whistleblower was later fired and was escorted out of the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office by seven armed investigators.

Willis came under fire as attorneys in an election interference case sought to have her disqualified due to an improper relationship with an outside attorney she hired to prosecute the state’s election interference case against Donald Trump.

Although Judge Scott McAfee, a former supporter and donor of Willis’s, let her off the hook by allowing her to continue with the case, she does so from a much more weakened position now with a flurry of investigations and the aura of scandal surrounding her.

Willis’s office brought charges and got a Fulton County grand jury in August to issue election interference indictments of Trump and 18 others, including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former state Republican Party Chair David Shafer.

The indictments say they attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, charges that Trump has pleaded not guilty.