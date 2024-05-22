Quantcast
Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Trump Out-Raised Biden by $25M Last Month

'The only people left in America who support Crooked Joe Biden are out-of-touch billionaires in Hollywood, and it turns out even they are done giving to a failing campaign...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Donald Trump and Joe Biden / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was recently revealed that Donald Trump and the Republicans out-fundraised Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee by almost $25 million last month.

On May 20, 2024, Biden’s team said they raised over $51 million for the month, far below the $76 million that Trump raised, the Post Millennial reported.

Trump’s press secretary Karoline Leavitt recently released a new statement from Trump’s campaign team, in which they wrote about how even Biden’s connections with Hollywood leftists were not able to help him.

“The only people left in America who support Crooked Joe Biden are out-of-touch billionaires in Hollywood, and it turns out even they are done giving to a failing campaign,” the campaign team wrote.

The team also thanked the small donors for supporting Trump’s presidential campaign.

“President Trump and the RNC significantly outraised Biden and the Democrats in the month of April, thanks to the support of millions of small-dollar donors from every state across the country,” they wrote.

The new statement also mentioned that Trump and his team were able to raise so much money despite the far-left establishment forcing him to sit in courtrooms for hours as a way to prevent him from campaigning.

“President Trump’s fundraising haul over Biden is especially remarkable when you consider he has been confined to a courtroom for nearly 9 hours a day over the past four weeks fighting against Biden’s Trial,” the team wrote.

It was also noted that regular Americans realized what was happening and started supporting Trump.

“President Trump’s fundraising prowess and his increasingly dominant position in the polls proves three things— the momentum is 100% on President Trump’s side, Americans see the truth about Joe Biden’s witch-hunt trial in New York and they want President Trump back in the White House to Make America Great Again,” they wrote.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Fake News Called Out for Claiming Tucker Carlson Planned Russian TV Show 

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com