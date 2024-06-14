Fani Willis’s Ex-Lover Pauses CNN Interview after Question about Romantic Timeline

(Headline USA) Disgraced Georgia prosecutor Nathan Wade abruptly halted an interview with CNN this week after being asked about the timeline of his relationship with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Wade sat down with CNN’s Kaitlin Collins, who asked him about the romantic relationship he had with Willis that forced him to step down from Willis’s case against former President Donald Trump.

“Just to clarify, when did the romantic relationship between the two of you start?” Collins asked.

Wade and Willis testified under oath that their relationship began after Willis hired Wade as a special prosecutor on the Trump case.

The alleged conflict of interests is still the subject of several investigations for Willis, including an appellate court’s determination, scheduled for October, as to whether she will be eligible to continue on as prosecutor.

It is unclear whether Wade could be subject to any further legal issues were inconsistencies in the narrative to arise, although some have speculated that he and Willis may have perjured themselves on the witness stand based on GPS and phone records showing they spent the night together long before he was hired.

Wade began to stumble over an answer, saying he couldn’t remember the “exact dates.” But his off-screen “media consultant,” likely sensing that Wade might unwittingly admit that he perjured himself in court, abruptly interrupted the interview, walking in front of the camera to stop him from answering further.

Wade then got up and huddled with his media consultant before sitting back down.

“Everything OK?” Collins asked when Wade returned to his chair.

When she reiterated the question, Wade dodged it.

“I believe that the public has—through the testimony and other interviews—the public has a clear snapshot that this is clearly just a distraction,” Wade said.

“It is not a relevant issue in this case,” he continued. “And I think that we should be focusing on more of the facts and the indictment in the case.”

Despite the fact that Willis now faces disqualification from the case over her conduct, Wade insisted to Collins that Trump could still be convicted and even jailed as a result of the charges.

“If he wins the election, then certainly there are lawyers out there who will be charged with figuring out that issue, maneuvering around it,” Wade said.