Quantcast
Thursday, June 13, 2024

San Francisco Declares Itself a ‘Sanctuary’ for Transgenders

'California has been a leader in protecting the rights of transgender individuals to access care, but many states across the nation are moving in the opposite direction...'

Posted by Contributing Author
San Francisco City Hall
San Francisco's City Hall is alit in rainbow colors to celebrate the city's 'Pride' parade. / PHOTO: Ben Sellers, Headline USA

(Headline USASan Francisco recognized “Pride” month this year by declaring itself a “sanctuary” for transgenders and other “gender non-conforming” people.

The city’s Democrat-controlled Board of Supervisors unanimously voted on Tuesday in favor of the sanctuary status, making San Francisco one of the first major cities to adopt the designation specifically for transgenders. 

The resolution symbolically signals that transgenders, along with “gender-nonconforming, intersex, and two-spirit” individuals can pursue medical and hormonal transition services in the city.

It goes on to specifically blast the more than 40 states that have introduced legislation to “target the LGBTQ+ community,” including bills that aim to protect children from permanent gender transition procedures.

“We have seen an influx of refugees, not just from other countries, but from other states who are seeking care and seeking sanctuary,” said Honey Mahogany, San Francisco’s director of the Office of Transgender Initiatives.

Other cities in California, including Sacramento and West Hollywood, have issued similar declarations. And in 2022, Democratic Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law blocking state officials from blocking other states’ restrictions on transgender surgeries and drugs.

Sacramento announced its transgender sanctuary status earlier this year in a resolution that also received a unanimous vote from the city’s Democratic-controlled city council.

“California has been a leader in protecting the rights of transgender individuals to access care, but many states across the nation are moving in the opposite direction,” the resolution said.

“In preparation of future legislation that may criminalize those providing or seeking gender-affirming care and given the Council’s stated values of equity and inclusion, it is important for the City of Sacramento to be proactive in reiterating our commitment to transgender rights and equal protections for transgender people by declaring ourselves a sanctuary city and a place of safety for transgender people,” it added.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Congressional Baseball Game Breaks into Chaos Because of Left-Wing Activists

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com