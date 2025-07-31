Thursday, July 31, 2025

F-35C Crashes Near a Central California Naval Installation

Firefighters used a bulldozer to cut a path to the jet so fire engines could get close enough to extinguish the fire...

F-35B Lightning II
A United States Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II takes part in an aerial display. / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USAA pilot was safe after an F-35C fighter jet crashed near a central California naval installation on Wednesday, officials said.

Authorities received a report that a military jet had crashed and was engulfed in flames around 6:40 p.m., the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post. Responding deputies, firefighters, California Highway Patrol officers and EMS personnel found the wreckage in a cotton field just north of Lemoore Naval Air Station. The pilot, who had ejected, was found with a parachute in a nearby field, the sheriff’s office said. He was flown to a hospital for evaluation and was expected to be OK.

Firefighters used a bulldozer to cut a path to the jet so fire engines could get close enough to extinguish the fire, the sheriff’s office said.

Naval Air Station Lemoore confirmed that the F-35C attached to the VFA-125 Rough Raiders went down near the installation. The pilot was safe after successfully ejecting and no other personnel were affected, the installation said in a statement posted on social media.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

