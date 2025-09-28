EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Kirk’s Security Team ‘Shorted’ Previous Firm for TPUSA Contract, Owner Says

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) In the wake of the Sept. 10 assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Utah Valley University Police Chief Jeff Long said he had six officers working the event, plus some plainclothes officers in the crowd.

However, the identity of Kirk’s private security team remained unreported until now. On Saturday, Shaffer Security Group, which worked Turning Point USA events from 2015 to 2022, posted on Twitter/X that the firm guarding Kirk on Sept. 10 was Rockhouse Integrity Group, which does business under the name Integrity Security Solutions.

🚨EXCLUSIVE: In a now-deleted tweet from yesterday, the previous private security firm for Turning Point USA, Shaffer Security Group, ID'd the team that was allegedly guarding Charlie Kirk when he was killed. That firm's name is Integrity Security Solutions, founded by former… pic.twitter.com/3GSaclepAL — Headline USA (@HeadlineUSA) September 28, 2025

Shaffer Security Group deleted its tweet hours later—but its owner, former FBI agent Greg Shaffer, reiterated the information when reached by phone Saturday night.

“The individuals who work for that company [Integrity Security Solutions] were the ones on the stage,” Shaffer told Headline USA.

Shaffer further said that Integrity Security Solutions founder Brian Harpole and TPUSA security director Dan Flood both used to work with him until they “stabbed [him] in the back.”

“Dan Flood headed up security for Turning Point USA, and Brian Harpole is his best friend. Brian worked for me for seven years, and then Brian started his own company and then shorted me on the contract for Turning Point USA,” Shaffer said. “That’s how they got the contract.”

When asked whether he had a falling out with Flood and Harpole, Shaffer said with a chuckle: “No, just got stabbed in the back by some friends.” Shaffer declined to comment further, other than to say he’s “100% confident that was the group that provided security [for Kirk] that day.”

TPUSA, including its security director Flood, and Integrity Security Solutions did not respond to numerous requests for comment, including about whether they still work for the conservative organization.

Integrity Security Solutions appears to have wiped much of its presence from the internet. Its apparent website links to Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn pages that have all been deleted.

Flood’s page on the TPUSA website is also no longer active. It was last archived on the Wayback Machine on July 21, meaning that the page was still on TPUSA’s main site until quite recently. Flood is still listed on TPUSA’s staff members page.

Integrity Security Solutions’ business formation records list the number of Eric Sardina, who describes himself as a “business and life coach.” The company’s records don’t state what Sardina’s position is, but he is clearly affiliated with Harpole. Sardina had Harpole on his podcast in June 2022 to discuss the latter’s career in law enforcement. Harpole was a police officer for 14 years, working in criminal and drug interdiction, a tactical unit, a bicycle unit and other roles during that time, according to the podcast’s show notes.

Meanwhile, questions still linger about why the rooftop allegedly used by assassination suspect Tyler Robinson as a sniper perch was unguarded. On Sept. 20, reporter Tayler Hansen published a video of him walking up a flight of steps to the rooftop, demonstrating how easy it was to gain access to the area.

I retraced Tyler Robinson's exact path into Utah Valley University. From how he entered the campus, where he was caught on security cameras, to the spot where he took the fatal shot that killed Charlie Kirk, the exit he used to flee afterward and where he stashed his rifle. pic.twitter.com/XDFpS2vetj — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) September 20, 2025

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said earlier this month that he doesn’t know why the roof was unguarded.

“It’s fairly easy for me to Monday morning quarterback anyone. I have done events with Charlie—quite a few—and I always found his security team to be very professional. I did a Turning Point event where I joked that they had better magnetometers than I saw at the Secret Service,” Bongino said on Megyn Kelly’s podcast.

“Why in this case was the roof uncovered? I can’t say. I think in the future, at political events, regardless of who’s speaking, I think there’s going to be a significant change in security posture going forward.”

UPDATE: Charlie Kirk FBI Dan Bongino was asked if he had any idea why the Rooftops were not covered by Charlie Kirk’s Security Team “Why in this case the roof was uncovered? I can’t say. (not Good).. I think in the future at political events regardless, I think there’s going to… https://t.co/fsu05fVenZ pic.twitter.com/lGM1k59s5Y — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) September 15, 2025

