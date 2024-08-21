Quantcast
Secret Service, K9s Respond to Anti-Semitic Bomb Threats at DNC

'We're taking the necessary precautions like we always do...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Protesters burn a flag near the Israeli Consulate during the Democratic National Convention Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The Chicago Police Department and the U.S. Secret Service have cleared bomb threats made against several Chicago hotels. 

The investigation followed an email sent to Chicago news outlet Fox 32, claiming that bombs had been placed inside five hotels in Chicago, including the Hotel Chicago and the Hyatt House.

The threats appeared linked to the anti-Israeli protests coinciding with the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, as several tips contained anti-Semitic statements, Fox 32 reported. 

“Law enforcement continues to assess and investigate all threats and reminds the public to report any suspicious activity directly by calling 911,” the DNC stated in a press release. 

According to the outlet, officers initially deployed K9s to search the Nobu Hotel, located near the DNC venue, before expanding the search to at least five other hotels. 

“Nothing suspicious found at this point,” an officer told Fox 32 reporter Paris Schutz, who was stationed outside the Nobu hotel. 

“We’re taking the necessary precautions like we always do and we’ve been talking to our personnel to ensure that there was no incidents in any of those hotels,” said Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Derek Mayer. 

While the threats appeared to be contained, high tensions continue to surround the DNC, with thousands of anti-Israeli activists viciously protesting the U.S. support for Israel amid ongoing efforts to rescue hostages from Gaza. 

Headline USA has requested a copy from Fox 32 of the alleged bomb threats against the hotels.

On Oct. 7, Hamas terrorists launched an inhumane attack on southern Israel, resulting in the deaths of approximately 1,200 individuals. This marked the bloodiest attack against Jewish individuals since the Holocaust. 

Hundreds were taken hostage to the Gaza Strip, with many still in captivity.

Leftist activists argue that Israel’s response to the attack, including its military operations to rescue the hostages, amounts to genocide. Many conveniently overlook the events that triggered the military intervention in Gaza.

