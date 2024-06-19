A Biden Fiasco: $230M Gaza Pier Collapses Within Weeks

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The Biden administration is grappling with another humiliating setback as the infamous $230 million pier built in Gaza for humanitarian aid is set to be dismantled less than a month after its completion.

Even more concerning, the pier has been operational for only 10 days due to ongoing repairs, damages and heightened security risks, according to the leftist New York Times on Tuesday.

The pier was intended to serve as a temporary channel for foreign countries to deliver aid to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, currently embroiled in conflict with Israel after recent hostilities initiated by Hamas on Oct. 7.

Initially slated to remain operational until September to avoid rising sea levels, the federal government is now warning that the pier may need removal as early as July, the Times reported.

The latest setback occurred when bad weather caused the pier to drift, prompting the Pentagon to suspend food deliveries.

The poor guy trying to take a💩in one of those Porta Potties is pretty much as good a metaphor for the entire Biden presidency as you could find anywhere. @amuse https://t.co/lzb7bOmzN3 — Ben Sellers (@realbensellers) June 14, 2024

“When we are able to re-anchor the pier back in, you’ll be able to see that aid flow off in a pretty steady stream,” Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh claimed in May. As of last Friday, the Biden administration ceased aid deliveries again due to anticipated high seas, as confirmed by U.S. Central Command on Twitter.

“Today, due to expected high seas, the temporary pier will be removed from its anchored position in Gaza and towed back to Ashdod, Israel,” Central Command announced. “The safety of our service members is a top priority and temporarily relocating the pier will prevent structural damage caused by the heightened sea state.”

The military agency also alleged that the U.S. has facilitated the delivery of 7.7 million pounds of aid through the pier to date.