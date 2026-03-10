Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Ex-NYPD Officers Accused of Stealing a Brothel Key and Robbing a Sex Worker Face Federal Charges

Former patrol officers Justin McMillan and Justin Colon were indicted Tuesday on charges of felony conspiracy against rights and willfully depriving an individual of her constitutional rights in connection with the July 2024 incident…

FILE - A patch adorns the uniform of a high ranking NYPD official during an event at the 40th precinct, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)

(Headline USA) Two former New York City police officers who prosecutors say stole a brothel key and then robbed and groped a sex worker are now facing federal charges after their initial state charges were dismissed on a technicality.

Former patrol officers Justin McMillan and Justin Colon were indicted Tuesday on charges of felony conspiracy against rights and willfully depriving an individual of her constitutional rights in connection with the July 2024 incident, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York’s office announced.

Prosecutors say the two were responding to a report of prostitution inside a building in Queens when they shut off their bodycams, approached a woman leaving the building and took a key to the residence from her, as well as cash from her purse.

The officers returned eight hours later, unlocked the door and found a woman having sex with a man, who immediately fled, prosecutors said.

McMillan, 26, of Long Island, then stole about $200 from the woman’s purse and groped her while Colon, 24, of Queens, kept watch.

The woman ran away and eventually called 911, prosecutors said. The officers, meanwhile, returned to their station house without reporting the incident.

McMillan and Colon were initially charged in state court last March with burglary, forcible touching and official misconduct, but a judge dismissed the case and sealed the prosecution in December after the Queens District Attorney’s office failed to meet the court’s speedy trial rules.

Both men were suspended after their arrests and have since resigned from the department, police have said. They’re due to be arraigned later Tuesday in Brooklyn federal court. Their lawyers didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

