Baltimore Police Officer Wounded, Gunman Killed During Midday Burglary Call

(Headline USA) A police officer responding to a burglary call in Baltimore was shot in the leg Tuesday by a gunman who was killed by another officer, authorities said.

A woman jumped out of a window during the tense confrontation and another woman was held at gunpoint by the man before he was shot, Police Commissioner Richard Worley said.

“It was relatively quick because he was firing on our officers,” Worley said.

The officer with a leg wound was in stable condition at University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center. Dr. Thomas Scalea praised a “buddy” who applied a tourniquet at the scene.

“We’re just so thankful that the officer or any other folks in that neighborhood were not severely harmed,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott told reporters. “Our thoughts are with him and his family, and even the family of the deceased.”

The man who died was related to people at the home, Worley said.

No names were released. The Baltimore Fraternal Order of Police, a union that represents officers, said “all involved members are in good spirits.”

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press.