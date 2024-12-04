Quantcast
Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Secret Service Agent Fired at Suspects Outside of Janet Yellen’s House

The suspects fled the scene in the sedan, and a lookout was issued to local law enforcement...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Janet Yellen
Janet Yellen / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USAAn investigation is underway after a Secret Service agent working on protective assignment outside Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s house fired a weapon following a confrontation between the agent and occupants of a sedan, early Tuesday.

At roughly 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, the agent assigned to Yellen’s protective detail outside of her home, observed a sedan with multiple people attempting to open car doors along the street, according to Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

A confrontation between the agent and the car’s occupants led to gunfire. It was unclear how many shots were fired by the agent. The Secret Service said there is no evidence that anyone was harmed.

The suspects fled the scene in the sedan, and a lookout was issued to local law enforcement, Guglielmi said.

The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the shooting and the case will also be reviewed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Ex-FBI Director Comey’s Daughter Joins DOJ Team Prosecuting Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com