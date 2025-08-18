Ex-FBI Director Comey Reveals Himself as Taylor Swift Superfan

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Former FBI Director James Comey is reportedly under investigation by the Justice Department. Apparently, he’s been listening to pop star Taylor Swift to cope.

In a bizarre five-minute speech on Substack, Comey disclosed his longtime fandom of Swift. He said he went to his first Swift concert 15 years ago, has bought tickets for numerous family members, and is part of a “family Swifty group chat.”

“I know all her music and I listen to it in my headphones when I mow the grass,” he said.

His favorite songs? All Too Well and Exile, he said.

Comey said he draws on Swift for inspiration. When President Donald Trump recently took a swipe at Swift, Comey said she displayed class.

Is Comey trying to develop an insanity defense? pic.twitter.com/Cboan7571d — Ezra A. Cohen (@EzraACohen) August 17, 2025

“She’s living her best life—producing great music and not letting the jerks get power over her mind,” he said.

“I don’t want us to become like Trump and his followers. There’s a stunning coarseness and ugliness in the Republican Party today,” he said, adding, “Thank you, Taylor Swift. Keep the faith.”

Comey could be under DOJ investigation for several reasons, including the fact that he led the FBI when it launched the politicized and fruitless Russiagate investigation. He also made last month what appeared to be a veiled death threat against Trump when he posted a photo of seashells arranged to spell out “86 47.”

The number “86” is colloquially known as slang for getting rid of something or someone, while “47” refers to Trump’s position in the presidential lineup.

FBI Director Kashyap Patel is reportedly running a an investigation into whether there was a “grand conspiracy” between intelligence officials and Democratic politicians.

Patel’s FBI’s broader conspiracy case would allow a special prosecutor more time to connect recent alleged crimes to older events, treating them as part of a continuing conspiracy or racketeering operation. The probe could also enable the empaneling of a grand jury outside Washington, D.C., where Trump has historically faced unfavorable juries. Florida, where overt acts of the alleged conspiracy occurred, is being considered as an alternative venue.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.