Free Speech or Antisemitic Threats? Jew-Hating Rapper Charged by the Feds

(José Niño, Headline USA) ​“F*** the Jews, f*** you if you Jewish, f*** the Jews, f*** you if you Jewish. One shot, two shots, leave you in the sewage,” were among the lyrics that led to federal charges against an Atlanta-based rapper, despite never engaging in any form of violent or threatening behavior.

Earlier this month, federal authorities arrested Christopher Robertson, 42, after he allegedly posted politically incorrect comments about minorities online and peacefully talked to staff at multiple Jewish facilities across the Atlanta metropolitan area. Court records show that federal authorities charged Robertson of Fairburn, Georgia, with “knowingly send[ing] a communication in interstate or foreign commerce containing a true threat to injure the person of another.”

Robertson operated under the alias James Lomak on social media and performed as a rapper named NoxBond. Under his rapper persona, he refers to himself as the “Root Operator Infinite Tier NoxBond Ba’el” and the “Emperor Of Earth and Be’al of Druids.” His digital presence is marked by anti-religious commentary, exemplified by statements that say “God isn’t real, Jesus isn’t real.”

James Lomak, was arrested on charges of communicating interstate threats after he was arrested by FBI agents at his home on Aug. 1 following a lengthy standoff.

" He threatened to murder Black people who “lash out openly at the white man,” stating, “We will kill the s*** out of… pic.twitter.com/VTY9AQk0fN — We told you So (@terri4436166795) August 5, 2025

According to the Justice Department (DOJ), the events leading to Robertson’s arrest took place at the end of July, when Robertson was discovered inside the secured parking lot of the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta. When he encountered the facility staff, he casually introduced himself the “official spokesperson for the white race” and requested to speak with a senior Jewish official “to avoid further antisemitism, and to end the conflict between Israel and Hamas.” Staff members escorted him off the property.

Later the same day, Robertson appeared at The Temple, a synagogue in Atlanta, where he again sought to speak with a rabbi. Security escorted him from the premises.

Around this time, law enforcement began reviewing Robertson’s social media accounts, which were filled with videos that law enforcement described as “increasingly antisemitic.” In one video posted late last month, Robertson declared, “I will not tolerate cultural genocide get that understood I will fight for it, I will die for it…” according to court records.

The following day, he allegedly wrote online, “I’m going to pull up in a synagogue and start some arguments with the goddam Jew overlords in person.”

ATLANTA – Christopher Robertson, 42, of Fairburn, Georgia, made his initial court appearance today before United States Magistrate Judge Catherine M. Salinas on federal charges of communicating interstate threats. Robertson was charged after he posted to Facebook multiple videos… pic.twitter.com/JCwyBYTxm6 — US Attorney NDGA (@NDGAnews) August 4, 2025

At the end of last month, Robertson appeared at the Chabad of Peachtree City in Tyrone, Georgia, requesting to meet a rabbi. Staff, having been alerted to his activities, locked down the building and called 911. Police responded and escorted Robertson from the premises.

Robertson later posted a video of this incident online. That same evening, he called several Jewish organizations in an effort to set up meetings with rabbis.

Earlier this month, Robertson’s continued posting videos. In one video, he proclaimed, “Jewish people, you need to gather up whoever the f*** you need to gather up and get them to Atlanta now.”

The culmination of these events led to federal charges. In the sworn affidavit, FBI Special Agent Kelly Gray wrote, “On or about August 1, 2025 in Fulton County, in the Northern District of Georgia, defendant(s) did knowingly send a communication in interstate or foreign commerce containing a true threat to injure the person of another.”

United States Magistrate Judge Christopher C. Bly found probable cause and issued a warrant for Robertson’s arrest. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brent Alan Gray and Bret R. Hobson are prosecuting the case.

When agents approached his residence, Robertson barricaded himself inside for several hours, but ultimately surrendered peacefully. Authorities recovered a firearm at the scene, and a federal magistrate ordered Robertson held pending further hearings.

ATLANTA – Christopher Robertson, 42, of Fairburn, Georgia, made his initial court appearance today before United States Magistrate Judge Catherine M. Salinas on federal charges of communicating interstate threats. Robertson was charged after he posted to Facebook multiple videos… pic.twitter.com/JCwyBYTxm6 — US Attorney NDGA (@NDGAnews) August 4, 2025

U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg, noted in a statement, “The allegations against Robertson, which include menacing visits to Jewish facilities and vile online threats against Jews and Blacks, are of great concern. Protecting the community from hate-fueled violence is a foundational part of the Department of Justice’s mission, and we will aggressively prosecute criminals who abuse the internet to terrorize and intimidate others.”

Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown of the FBI added, “Mr. Robertson’s alleged actions serve as a disturbing reminder of the terrifying hatred our Jewish communities encounter simply because of their beliefs. The FBI will continue to work diligently with our law enforcement and community partners to investigate any individual who threatens the safety of our residents.”

The court document can be viewed here.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino