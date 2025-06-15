Epstein Files? DOJ Sues Coffee Shop for ‘Anti-Semitism’ Instead

(José Niño, Headline USA) What began as a civil rights case against an Oakland coffee shop has evolved into a political liability for Pam Bondi, as allies of President Donald Trump accuse her of misplaced focus while larger issues remain unaddressed.

Earlier this month, the Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Jerusalem Coffee House in Oakland, California, claiming the establishment discriminated against Jewish customers based on their religion.

The lawsuit centers on two incidents where Jewish patrons wearing religious symbols were allegedly denied service and verbally abused by staff and ownership.

On June 10, 2024, Michael Radice, a non-profit director, was reportedly told “You’re the Jew. You’re the Zionist. We don’t want you in our coffee shop” after wearing a Star of David baseball cap. In a separate incident, Jonathan Hirsch was allegedly confronted while with his five-year-old son, with owner Fathi Abdulrahim Harara demanding to know if he was a “Zionist” and calling him derogatory names.

The controversy deepened when the coffee shop introduced provocatively named drinks on the anniversary of the October 7 Hamas attacks, including “Iced In Tea Fada” and “Sweet Sinwar,” referencing the Palestinian intifada (uprising) and deceased Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

Bondi defended her decision to file a lawsuit during a Fox News appearance on Wednesday, stating: “We’ve sued them and we’re gonna stop this from happening. And anywhere in the country, if you do this, we’re coming after you.”

Infowars host Owen Shroyer was not pleased by the Bondi-led DOJ spending resources to fight so-called “antisemitic” discrimination. In an X post, he wrote: “No Epstein files. No deep state arrests. Violent riots on the streets, no major arrests of funders or organizers. Letitia James still free. Pam Bondi is focused on *checks notes* antisemitic coffee? Got it.”

Shroyer’s criticism reflects broader disappointment among Trump supporters who expected aggressive prosecution of political opponents and the release of classified documents.

Bondi has so far failed to bring transparency to the Epstein case, instead orchestrating a hollow PR gesture in earlier this year with already-published documents and accusing the FBI of obstruction, as previously reported by Headline USA.

