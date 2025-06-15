Sunday, June 15, 2025

Jewish Groups Demand Funding, Internet Censorship at House Antisemitism Hearing

House hearing highlights demands for new laws against online “hate speech"...

Posted by Jose Nino
FILE - People gather to light candles in a makeshift memorial to honor Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim who were killed as they left an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, during a candlelight vigil outside of the White House in Washington, Thursday, May 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, file)

(José Niño, Headline USA) Jewish advocacy organizations called for a major boost in security funding and new internet regulations at a congressional hearing on antisemitism this past Wednesday.

During this hearing, Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the American Jewish Committee called for increased funding, greater internet regulation, and the expansion of pre-crime initiatives—all in the interest of “Jewish safety.”

 

Oren Segal, the Senior Vice President of Counter-Extremism and Intelligence of the ADL set the tone for the hearing by stating, “online platforms like Telegram, among others, enable foreign terrorist organizations to share and promote their propaganda to thousands across the US and around the globe.”

 

Segal went on to claim, “Groups like Samidoun, Unity of Fields and even some Students for Justice in Palestine chapters have crossed a dangerous line amplifying terrorist propaganda. And some of those groups are even supported by fiscal sponsors with little oversight.”

According to Information Liberation, Segal called for Congress to implement the five following steps:

  1. Increase funding for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program to protect at risk houses of worship, schools and community centers.
  2. Invest in community-based violence prevention such as DHS’s CP3.
  3. Empower the [Trump administration’s] Interagency Task Force to Combat Antisemitism, ensuring it has a mandate and resources to coordinate across federal agencies.
  4. Pass the Antisemitism Awareness Act and the Holocaust Education and Antisemitism Lessons Act to strengthen the accountability in our education system.
  5. And finally address hate on our digital platforms by enforcing transparency and cracking down on violations of material support laws.

A recurring theme at the hearing was the call for laws banned “material support” to designated terror groups to be applied against critics of Israel.

James Carafano, the Senior Counselor to the President and E.W. Richardson Fellow Heritage Foundation, supported the ADL’s argument that “material support” laws should be used to target Israel’s critics.

 

The American Jewish Committee’s Julie Fishman Rayman echoed this sentiment.

Rayman informed the hearing that Jews feel “the political right and the political left represent an equal anti-Semitic threat.”

She insisted that this threat necessitates “a robust government response.”

 

While Republicans at the hearing sought to emphasize the dangers from the “far left,” Rayman was careful to point out that the “far right” and “Christian nationalists” are just as dangerous.

Rayman also maintained that Jews paying for their own security constitutes a “Jewish tax.”

She urged Congress to provide “at least $500 million” to protect Jewish organizations through the Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP), to fund pre-crime programs, and to “reform” Section 230 in order to censor the internet.

Jewish organizations have largely dominated these grants for years, with Jewish NGOs receiving 97% of NSGP grants in 2012. In this year, Jewish organizations are requesting an unprecedented $1 billion for “Jewish safety,” per the Jewish News Syndicate.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino

