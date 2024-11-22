Ellen DeGeneres Escapes to U.K. Because of Trump

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Former talk show host Ellen DeGeneres recently revealed that she and another lesbian she’s been living with, Portia De Rossi, left the United States and permanently moved to the United Kingdom after President-elect Donald Trump won the election.

The Wrap reported that DeGeneres and De Rossi purchased the home in southwest England — two hours outside of London — before Americans elected Trump on Nov. 5.

TMZ’s insider also claimed that the main reason DeGeneres and De Rossi left the country was Trump’s election victory. The insider added that they were “very disillusioned” after Trump’s victory and immediately decided “to get the hell out” of the country.

Like many other Hollywood celebrities, DeGeneres supported former Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, going as far as donating $3,300 to her campaign, as reported by Page Six.

“There’s nothing more powerful than a woman whose time has come!” DeGeneres wrote in one of her social media posts. “I can’t wait for @KamalaHarris to be our next president.”

Conservatives celebrated the recent news, claiming that Trump’s winning the election is a gift that keeps on giving.

“Not only do we get an America First government, but the trash takes itself out. Win/Win!” Trump-supporting actor James Woods wrote.

Not only do we get an America First government, but the trash takes itself out. Win/Win! https://t.co/3AMKqzCnby — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 21, 2024

Libs of TikTok also stated in her post that DeGeneres is Great Britain’s problem now.

Hey Great Britain, she’s your problem now. https://t.co/4Ni2jhmtJ2 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 21, 2024

“Please stop tweeting that Ellen DeGeneres ‘relocated’ to the UK. The proper term is ‘fled in exile’ to avoid prosecution,” @WallStreetMav wrote, referring to DeGeneres’s connection to Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Please stop tweeting that Ellen DeGeneres “relocated” to the UK. The proper term is “fled in exile” to avoid prosecution. — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) November 20, 2024

Other conservatives agreed, claiming that the actual reason why DeGeneres decided to leave the country was not because of Trump but because of her connections to Combs.

“I have reason to believe Ellen is running from the Law! She’s best friends with Diddy and his crew. Ellen is not running from Trump, Ellen is running from Justice!” conservative commentator and businessman Terrence Williams wrote.

🚨 Ellen DeGeneres has left America She ran off to England because Trump Won I have reason to believe Ellen is running from the Law! She’s best friends with Diddy and his crew. Ellen is not running from Trump, Ellen is running from Justice! Who else thinks she’s on the run… pic.twitter.com/Z2lk01lD4W — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) November 21, 2024

Actress Eva Longoria was one of the few Hollywood celebrities who left the country because she didn’t want to live in Trump’s “dystopian” America.