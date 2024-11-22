Dems Want Kamala to Run for President Again in 2028

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Even though President-elect Donald Trump defeated former Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, many leftists still expressed their desire to see her run for president in 2028.

According to the newly released poll by Puck News/Echelon Insights, 41% of likely Democratic voters would vote for Harris to be on the Democratic ticket in 2028. The poll also revealed that Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., received a second place (8%), and Gov. Josh Shapiro, D-Pa., who could’ve been Harris’s vice president this cycle, received a third place (7%).

However, the chances of Newsom or Shapiro winning the election in 2028 are almost nonexistent.

Californians no longer support Newsom because they have become more conservative after witnessing the Biden-Harris administration. Shapiro also recently became infamous for trying to defend the election officials in his state who attempted to steal the Senate seat for former Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa.

Other Democrats who appeared in the survey results got even less support from the “vote blue no matter who” crowd. Both Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., Harris’s vice presidential pick, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who ran for president in 2020, got only 6%

Among other unpopular Democrats who appeared in the survey results were Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. (4%), Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich. (3%), and Gov. J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill., (2%).

Conservatives had a lot of fun after seeing the poll, mocking Harris and Democrats, generally speaking.

“I hope they do run her again, but the Democrats usually don’t renominate losers. That’s what Republicans usually do,” Jesse Watters of Fox News said.

He then questioned the idea Harris would even be able to win the Democratic primary.

“I don’t know if she could. If you were a donor, would you ever give money to the Harris campaign after they just gave it away to Oprah [Winfrey] and Al Sharpton and didn’t go on [Joe] Rogan? H-ll no!” Watters added.

Joel Gabriel Simonson of the Washington Free Beacon explained the reason why Democrats still support Harris for president in 2028.

“Kamala Harris leading the 2028 primary makes sense because there is a near consensus on here that she ran a virtually flawless, perfect campaign. So presumably, once Biden is long out of office, she’ll thrive,” he wrote.

Other conservatives stated that they are completely fine with Democrats “being dumb enough to run her” in 2028.

Some people even went as far as “enthusiastically [endorsing]” Harris for the 2028 election.

Democrats also expressed their desire to see Harris run for governor of her home state of California to replace Newsom.