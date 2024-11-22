Quantcast
Thursday, November 21, 2024

Dems Want Kamala to Run for President Again in 2028

'I hope they do run her again, but the Democrats usually don't renominate losers...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris / IMAGE: The Drew Barrymore Show via YouTube

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Even though President-elect Donald Trump defeated former Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, many leftists still expressed their desire to see her run for president in 2028.

According to the newly released poll by Puck News/Echelon Insights, 41% of likely Democratic voters would vote for Harris to be on the Democratic ticket in 2028. The poll also revealed that Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., received a second place (8%), and Gov. Josh Shapiro, D-Pa., who could’ve been Harris’s vice president this cycle, received a third place (7%).

However, the chances of Newsom or Shapiro winning the election in 2028 are almost nonexistent.

Californians no longer support Newsom because they have become more conservative after witnessing the Biden-Harris administration. Shapiro also recently became infamous for trying to defend the election officials in his state who attempted to steal the Senate seat for former Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa.

Other Democrats who appeared in the survey results got even less support from the “vote blue no matter who” crowd. Both Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., Harris’s vice presidential pick, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who ran for president in 2020, got only 6%

Among other unpopular Democrats who appeared in the survey results were Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. (4%), Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich. (3%), and Gov. J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill., (2%).

Conservatives had a lot of fun after seeing the poll, mocking Harris and Democrats, generally speaking.

“I hope they do run her again, but the Democrats usually don’t renominate losers. That’s what Republicans usually do,” Jesse Watters of Fox News said.

He then questioned the idea Harris would even be able to win the Democratic primary.

“I don’t know if she could. If you were a donor, would you ever give money to the Harris campaign after they just gave it away to Oprah [Winfrey] and Al Sharpton and didn’t go on [Joe] Rogan? H-ll no!” Watters added.

Joel Gabriel Simonson of the Washington Free Beacon explained the reason why Democrats still support Harris for president in 2028.

“Kamala Harris leading the 2028 primary makes sense because there is a near consensus on here that she ran a virtually flawless, perfect campaign. So presumably, once Biden is long out of office, she’ll thrive,” he wrote.

Other conservatives stated that they are completely fine with Democrats “being dumb enough to run her” in 2028.

Some people even went as far as “enthusiastically [endorsing]” Harris for the 2028 election.

Democrats also expressed their desire to see Harris run for governor of her home state of California to replace Newsom.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
MSNBC Deals Humiliating $5M Pay Cut to Rachel Maddow
Next article
Ellen DeGeneres Escapes to U.K. Because of Trump

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com