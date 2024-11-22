Quantcast
Thursday, November 21, 2024

Bob Casey Concedes Pa. Race After Failed Illegal Recount

'VICTORY!'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Bob Casey
Bob Casey / IMAGE: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Former Sen. Bob Casey, DPa., conceded the race after corrupt election officials failed to steal the Senate seat for him during the recount after his Republican challenger, David McCormick, was declared a winner.

McCormick’s campaign recently told the Washington Free Beacon that Casey received just four votes in the counties that have completed the recount process.

“While it is Senator Casey’s prerogative to seek a recount, it is a waste of time and taxpayer money,” McCormick communications director Elizabeth Gregory said. “With four counties done, there has been virtually no change in the result. We expect this pattern to be repeated everywhere.”

Soon after Democrats realized they couldn’t steal the election from Republicans, Casey conceded the race.

“During my time in office, I have been guided by an inscription on the Finance Building in Harrisburg: ‘All public service is a trust, given in faith and accepted in honor.’ Thank you for your trust in me for all these years, Pennsylvania. It has been the honor of my lifetime,” Casey stated.

As expected, conservatives celebrated the recent news on Twitter.

“It’s official! Bob Casey has finally conceded. After dragging the state through a recount that cost the taxpayers an estimated $1 million dollars, Bob Casey finally admitted to what we all already knew…Dave McCormick won the election and will be the next United States Senator from Pennsylvania!” Republicans from the now-infamous Bucks County wrote.

Founder of Early Vote Action Scott Presler also celebrated McCormick’s victory.

“VICTORY! Disgraced Bob Casey has officially conceded in Pennsylvania. Congratulations to Senator-Elect Dave McCormick! We won’t forget that Democrat Bucks County commissioners tried to steal this election. We’re still coming for your seats,” he wrote.

Presler also directly addressed Casey under the politician’s post in the comments section.

“It was an honor helping to defeat you & elect future Senator Dave McCormick. Your election denialism did serious damage to democrats in Bucks County, as well as Shapiro’s image. We won’t forget that you tried to steal the election. Congratulations, President Trump,” he wrote.

Conservative commentator Rogan O’Handley also responded to the recent news by stating that Casey “has to feel very pathetic right now.”

“Not only did he lose the Pennsylvania Senate race as an incumbent, but they cheated like crazy in Philadelphia and Bucks County, and he still lost. It’s humiliating!” he wrote.

Libs of TikTok also reminded everyone that the fight isn’t over and that every person who “violated the law in PA during the election cycle needs to be investigated and held accountable.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Ellen DeGeneres Escapes to U.K. Because of Trump

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com