Bob Casey Concedes Pa. Race After Failed Illegal Recount

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Former Sen. Bob Casey, D–Pa., conceded the race after corrupt election officials failed to steal the Senate seat for him during the recount after his Republican challenger, David McCormick, was declared a winner.

McCormick’s campaign recently told the Washington Free Beacon that Casey received just four votes in the counties that have completed the recount process.

“While it is Senator Casey’s prerogative to seek a recount, it is a waste of time and taxpayer money,” McCormick communications director Elizabeth Gregory said. “With four counties done, there has been virtually no change in the result. We expect this pattern to be repeated everywhere.”

Soon after Democrats realized they couldn’t steal the election from Republicans, Casey conceded the race.

“During my time in office, I have been guided by an inscription on the Finance Building in Harrisburg: ‘All public service is a trust, given in faith and accepted in honor.’ Thank you for your trust in me for all these years, Pennsylvania. It has been the honor of my lifetime,” Casey stated.

— Bob Casey Jr. (@Bob_Casey) November 21, 2024

As expected, conservatives celebrated the recent news on Twitter.

“It’s official! Bob Casey has finally conceded. After dragging the state through a recount that cost the taxpayers an estimated $1 million dollars, Bob Casey finally admitted to what we all already knew…Dave McCormick won the election and will be the next United States Senator from Pennsylvania!” Republicans from the now-infamous Bucks County wrote.

— Bucks GOP (@BucksGOP) November 21, 2024

Founder of Early Vote Action Scott Presler also celebrated McCormick’s victory.

“VICTORY! Disgraced Bob Casey has officially conceded in Pennsylvania. Congratulations to Senator-Elect Dave McCormick! We won’t forget that Democrat Bucks County commissioners tried to steal this election. We’re still coming for your seats,” he wrote.

— ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 21, 2024

Presler also directly addressed Casey under the politician’s post in the comments section.

“It was an honor helping to defeat you & elect future Senator Dave McCormick. Your election denialism did serious damage to democrats in Bucks County, as well as Shapiro’s image. We won’t forget that you tried to steal the election. Congratulations, President Trump,” he wrote.

— ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 21, 2024

Conservative commentator Rogan O’Handley also responded to the recent news by stating that Casey “has to feel very pathetic right now.”

“Not only did he lose the Pennsylvania Senate race as an incumbent, but they cheated like crazy in Philadelphia and Bucks County, and he still lost. It’s humiliating!” he wrote.

— DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) November 21, 2024

Libs of TikTok also reminded everyone that the fight isn’t over and that every person who “violated the law in PA during the election cycle needs to be investigated and held accountable.”