You Ran Away, Remember? Rep. Luna Responds to Kamala’s ‘Say it to My Face’ Taunt

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., had a witty response to Vice President Kamala Harris’s recent challenge to President Donald Trump, stating if he had “something to say, say it to my face.”

In response, Luna shared viral footage of her confronting Harris at an airport in 2019 over immigration policies. At the time, Harris was a California senator and Luna worked for Turning Point USA.

When Luna approached Harris to ask about children at the southern border, Harris deflected, claiming she was busy taking a photo with a supporter.

Laphonza Butler, a longtime advisor to Harris and current California senator, intervened, forcefully pushing Luna away.

“Don’t touch me!” Luna retorted. Butler replied, “I’m not asking you to back off. I understand. Those ladies were asking to take a picture before you walked up.”

A defiant Luna responded, “Don’t talk to me,” while attempting to directly confront Harris.

“She is damaging what is happening to Hispanic women and children at the border because she is promoting family reunification,” Luna added.

At the time, Luna criticized Harris for undermining Trump’s policies that protected children from smugglers and traffickers by verifying their guardians at the southern border. Without such verification, Trump risked allowing children to remain with predators and traffickers.

Harris showed little interest in Luna’s concerns, instead asking for her luggage and looking down as Luna continued to reprimand her.

“You’re not commenting on this issue. You’re directly impacting the Hispanic demographic in a negative way. You’re directly impacting what is happening with the children in this country … Shame on you!” Luna exclaimed.

As she walked away, Luna shouted, “You’re not going to win.”

Luna ran for Congress in 2020, losing to then-Rep. Charlie Crist. However, when Crist ran for governor in 2022, Luna ran again and successfully flipped the district from blue to red.