El Paso Judge Released Dozens of Illegals Involved in ‘Border Riot’

(Headline USA) An El Paso judge ordered the release this weekend of dozens of illegal immigrants who were allegedly involved in storming the southern border and attacking Texas National Guard troops to gain access to the country.

Judge Humberto Acosta made the decision on Easter Sunday, accusing the El Paso District Attorney’s Office of wrongfully detaining the illegal immigrants because they were not ready to proceed with detention hearings for each defendant.

“So if the DA’s office is telling me that they are not ready to go, what we’re going to do is we’re going to release all these individuals on their own recognizance,” Acosta said at the hearing, according to the El Paso Times.

Acosta only mentioned illegals booked specifically on a “riot participation” charge. It is not clear whether illegals who were also charged with assault for their alleged role in the border riot were also released.

In total, about 40 illegals accused of being involved in the riot were released as a result of Acosta’s order.

Video footage of the incident showed hundreds of illegals rushing the barrier along Texas’s southern border and overwhelming the Texas National Guard troops stationed around it.

National Guard sources later said law enforcement confiscated several weapons, including knives, from the illegals involved.

“These people were willing to assault military,” a source told the New York Post. “They were willing to assault law enforcement. They have complete disregard for our laws.”

Hundreds of Texas National Guard troops have been deployed to the southern border to prevent illegal crossings.

Though their efforts have been relatively successful, one soldier said the Biden administration’s refusal to assist them has made it impossible to slow the tide of illegals into the state.

“The biggest problem that we have is Border Patrol busing migrants into the country,” the soldier told the Post. “We can push them back all we want through the wire, but they know that if they get through, they get to the wall Border Patrol is just going to pick them up [and process them].”