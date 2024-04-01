Quantcast
Monday, April 1, 2024

Desantis Crossed Key Bridge 30 Secs. Before Disaster: ‘I’m Really Lucky’

'One minute later, I wouldn't be here...'

Posted by Jacob Bruns

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Larry Desantis, a Maryland baker, crossed the Francis Scott Key Bridge just seconds before its collapse, barely making it across alive, ABC News reported.

According to the Baker, he was one of the last cars to be allowed onto the bridge before it was struck by a massive cargo ship, Dali, last week.

“It makes me think, you know. I mean, I’m really lucky,” Desantis told ABC in a TV interview.

The baker has driven across the bridge to Herman’s Bakery in Dundalk, Maryland for 16 years.

“One minute later, I wouldn’t be here,” he added.

Desantis first noticed that something was off when he looked in his mirror and saw that there were no vehicles behind him.

“It was an eerie feeling because there were no vehicles at all,” he said, noting that usually “you’ll see 20 or 30 tractor-trailers coming and going.”

Though Desantis survived, six people are believed to have died as a result of the collision.

The number of casualties cannot officially be confirmed until water conditions become more suitable for the search, according to Maryland Gov. Wes Moore.

“We pray for all the victims of the Key Bridge collapse and also their loved ones,” Moore said at a Saturday press conference. “We are thinking about them now and always.”

Though little has been said about the cause of the incident so far, it appears that a power outage on the ship caused the pilot to lose control.

In response to the crisis, President Joe Biden said that the federal government, and not the shipping company responsible for the mess, intended to pay for a new bridge, according to CNN.

“It’s my intention that the federal government will pay for the entire cost of reconstructing that bridge,” Biden told the press.

“I expect the Congress to support my effort,” he added. “This is going to take some time.”

The president also claimed to have instructed his administration to “move heaven and earth” to reopen the bridge “as soon as humanly possible.”

Although it is unlikely he would solicit the help of a Republican, another DeSantis—namely Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis—has experience in such areas.

After the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian in 2022 destroyed the bridge to Pine Island, DeSantis worked with Florida’s Department of Transportation to reopen it in three days.

He routinely cited the feat while on the presidential campaign trail as an example of his results-driven executive experience. DeSantis

Baltimore, by contrast, is a notorious bed of corruption and dysfunction that is likely to see much of the pledged $60 million in federal aid siphoned off by its Democrat leaders.

Former President Donald Trump slammed the historic and once beautiful city as a “rat-infested hell hole” due to its years of mismanagement.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Money Metals Exchange: A Vanguard in Precious Metals and Sound Money Advocacy

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com