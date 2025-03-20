Ed Department Opens Title VI Investigations into Schools Making Race-Based Decisions

(Tate Miller, The Center Square) The U.S. Department of Education has opened Title VI investigations into dozens of colleges and universities that are still engaging in race-based practices even after the department sent a Dear Colleague letter explaining what it says is the unlawfulness of race-based decisions in education.

Forty-five universities are being investigated for “allegedly engaging in race-exclusionary practices in their graduate programs“ and seven for “alleged impermissible race-based scholarships and race-based segregation” according to a Department of Education news release.

The release said that the department’s Office for Civil Rights opened investigations “under Title VI” following its Feb. 14 Dear Colleague letter.

The Dear Colleague letter stated that race-based decisions in education are unlawful, and schools that fail to comply with the antidiscrimination requirements could face loss of federal funding, as The Center Square previously reported.

The 45 schools face investigations “amid allegations that these institutions have violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act (1964) by partnering with ‘The Ph.D. Project,’” the department’s release said.

The Ph.D Project is “an organization that purports to provide doctoral students with insights into obtaining a Ph.D. and networking opportunities, but limits eligibility based on the race of participants,” the release said.

Of the remaining seven universities being investigated by the Office for Civil Rights, six are “allegedly awarding impermissible race-based scholarships” and one is “allegedly administering a program that segregates students on the basis of race.”

Visiting Fellow for Higher Education Reform at the Heritage Foundation Adam Kissel told The Center Square that “these investigations emphasize how seriously the Department of Education is taking its duty to combat illegal DEI discrimination.”

“These universities paid to partner with the PhD Project when they knew it was discriminating by race and ethnicity,” Kissel said.

“While this discrimination has persisted for decades, the Supreme Court and the Department of Education both made clear that such discrimination will no longer be tolerated since it violates Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964,” Kissel told The Center Square.