Iowa Review CONFIRMS that Noncitizens Voted Last November

(Headline USA) A review of Iowa’s voter rolls found 35 people who are not U.S. citizens were among more than 1.6 million Iowa voters who cast ballots in the 2024 general election, despite them being ineligible to vote.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said Thursday that his office also identified 277 noncitizens who were registered to vote of the nearly 2.3 million registered voters.

Voting by people who are not U.S. citizens is illegal in federal elections.

Pate has regularly reminded Iowans that the state’s laws protect the integrity of the elections but that even one instance of a noncitizen voting illegally is too many. The office will refer the new information to the state Department of Public Safety and the Attorney General for further investigation and potential prosecution.

Last year, Pate’s office identified 2,176 potentially illegal voters two weeks before the Nov. 5 election, after comparing the state’s voter rolls to a list of people who self-reported as noncitizens to the Iowa Department of Transportation. Pate’s office said that was the DOT information was the best source available to them at the time because they did not have access to federal immigration records, which they do now.

Last October, the vast majority of the more than 2,000 individuals Pate’s office identified had told the DOT that they are not citizens but subsequently registered to vote or voted. Because they may have become naturalized citizens in the lapsed time, Pate’s office told county elections officials to challenge their ballots and have them cast a provisional ballot instead.

Voters had a specific amount of time to “cure” provisional ballots, in this case by providing proof that they are naturalized citizens. The review also found five noncitizens that cast a ballot that was ultimately rejected by county review boards.

Iowa’s voter registration form asks whether a person is a U.S. citizen and requires potential voters to sign a statement saying they are citizens, warning them that if they lie, they can be convicted of a felony, punishable by up to five years in prison.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press. Note: The AP referred to Trump as the “former” President in its reporting. Headline USA has corrected that error.