‘Done Deal’: Trump to Hold 2026 Midterm Convention

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Donald Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson agreed that Republicans will hold a National Convention ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Johnson told reporters that the convention was a “done deal,” while expressing his excitement.

Political parties used to hold midterm conventions in the 1970s and 1980s but later abandoned the practice to focus on general election conventions, Axios reported.

Trump had first floated the idea via Truth Social on Aug. 28, saying it would highlight Republican victories since he returned to office on Jan. 20.

“I am thinking of recommending a National Convention to the Republican Party, just prior to the Midterms. It has never been done before,” Trump wrote. “STAY TUNED!!!”

Trump reportedly told Johnson he would brief Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., and the Republican National Committee about the plan, Bloomberg reported.

RNC Committeeman Robin Armstrong endorsed the idea, telling KTRH: “This will be a way that we can tell people what the Republican Party has accomplished over the first two years of the Trump presidency, and I think it will help getting Republicans elected. So, I would be excited about it and in favor of it.”