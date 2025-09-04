Thursday, September 4, 2025

‘Done Deal’: Trump to Hold 2026 Midterm Convention

'I am thinking of recommending a National Convention to the Republican Party, just prior to the Midterms. It has never been done before...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump stands on stage with former first lady Melania Trump during the final day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Donald Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson agreed that Republicans will hold a National Convention ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Johnson told reporters that the convention was a “done deal,” while expressing his excitement.

Political parties used to hold midterm conventions in the 1970s and 1980s but later abandoned the practice  to focus on general election conventions, Axios reported.

Trump had first floated the idea via Truth Social on Aug. 28, saying it would highlight Republican victories since he returned to office on Jan. 20.

“I am thinking of recommending a National Convention to the Republican Party, just prior to the Midterms. It has never been done before,” Trump wrote. “STAY TUNED!!!”

Trump reportedly told Johnson he would brief Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., and the Republican National Committee about the plan, Bloomberg reported.

RNC Committeeman Robin Armstrong endorsed the idea, telling KTRH: “This will be a way that we can tell people what the Republican Party has accomplished over the first two years of the Trump presidency, and I think it will help getting Republicans elected. So, I would be excited about it and in favor of it.”

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Alleged Would-be Trump Assassin Wanted Witness to Testify That He Refused to Spank Her
Next article
Report: Rubio Signals U.S. Won’t Oppose Israeli Annexation of the Occupied West Bank

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com