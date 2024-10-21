‘Star Witness’ Lied During J6 Committee Hearing, House GOP Finds

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight released a report on Monday that suggests that the Democrat-controlled January 6th Commission’s “star witness,” Cassidy Hutchinson, lied during a public hearing.

The House Administration Subcommittee’s Monday report was related to Hutchinson’s June 28, 2022, testimony, when she said that she personally wrote a proposed Tweet on Jan. 6, 2021, for President Donald Trump to send advising rioters to leave the Capitol. The text of that proposed Tweet said, “ANYONE WHO ENTERED THE CAPITOL ILLEGALLY WITHOUT PROPER AUTHORITY SHOULD LEAVE IMMEDIATELY”—with the word ILLEGALLY scratched out.

At the time, Hutchinson testified that she wrote the note as dictated by then-Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows and Eric Herschmann, one of the President’s attorneys. However, Herschmann alleged that Hutchinson was lying, and that he was the one who wrote the note.

Liz Cheney's WMD moment in June 2022. Absolutely stunning lie facilitated by Cheney–who either knew it was untrue or didn't properly vet this–that Cassidy Hutchinson wrote this note on Jan 6. It was written by WH lawyer Eric Herschmann. pic.twitter.com/y4uiveO6Uj — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) October 21, 2024

The House Administration Subcommittee said Monday that it hired a handwriting analyst to review the note and determine who wrote it.

“After a thorough analysis, their certified handwriting analyst stated in the report that ‘the evidence supports my opinion that the handwriting that appears on the Questioned Document was written in the same hand as the exemplars [Herschmann],’” the House Administration Subcommittee said Monday.

“This new evidence provided by an independent, Certified Questioned Document Examiner, not only contradicts Ms. Hutchinson’s numerous claims that she penned the note, but also exposes the Select Committee’s willingness to accept all her testimonies without corroboration or further investigation,” Subcommittee on Oversight Chair Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., said in a Monday press release.

The subcommittee’s findings follow revelations last week that then-January 6th Commission Vice Chair Liz Cheney secretly communicated with Hutchinson, and may have pressured her to fire her attorney.

NEW: Cassidy Hutchinson/Liz Cheney scandal keeps getting worse.@RepLoudermilk hired a handwriting expert to analyze a note Hutchinson testified under oath she had composed the afternoon of January 6. Cheney held up the note, which was part of a statement dictated by Mark… pic.twitter.com/haBdxSBwFq — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) October 21, 2024

“Not only is communicating with a witness without their attorney present unethical, it undermines the integrity of an investigation,” Loudermilk reportedly said last week.

“As a licensed attorney, Liz Cheney would have known the ethical and legal issues with this communication,” he said.

“Clearly, Cheney did not want Stefan Passantino representing Hutchinson; as shortly after Cheney and Hutchinson began communicating, Cheney convinced Hutchinson to fire Passantino, and arranged for a new attorney to represent Hutchinson pro-bono.”

Hutchinson would also change her testimony, as has been widely documented.

Specifically, Hutchinson testified on June 28, 2022, that Trump tried to control the steering wheel while being driven to the White House following his Jan. 6 speech. Additionally, she claimed that the former president lunged at another agent.

However, in her previous three transcribed interviews on February 23, 2022, March 7, 2022, and May 17, 2022, she did not mention that interaction, according to a later investiatino from Loudermilk’s committee.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.