Friday, October 18, 2024

Trump’s New Job? Making Fries in a Crucial Swing State‘s McDonald’s

'I’m going to do everything. I’ll tell you what. A friend of mine owns McDonald’s some place. Oh, I’m going. Because she lied...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
McDonald's
A McDonald's shop serves customers. / PHOTO: Michael Rivera, wikimedia

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump confirmed Friday on “Fox and Friends” that he will grace the Golden Arches with his labor in Pennsylvania — all because his political opponent lied about being a former employee.

Vice President Kamala Harris reiterated her claim that she had a summer job at McDonald’s in her 20s during an interview with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle on Oct. 1. Trump, who repeatedly said Harris lied about doing the fries, will “work the fryers” behind the counter at a McDonald’s in Bucks County on Sunday, according to Phillyburbs.

“I’m going to do everything. I’ll tell you what. A friend of mine owns McDonald’s some place. Oh, I’m going. Because she lied,” Trump said on “Fox and Friends.”

“You don’t think she ever worked at McDonald’s?” Fox News co-host Brian Kilmeade asked.

“I know she didn’t. We checked it out,” Trump replied as Fox News co-hosts chuckled. “We checked it out. They said she never worked there. She even picked a store!”

Trump claimed the manager of the Democrat nominee’s McDonald’s-of-choice confirmed Harris never worked there.

“If I said I worked at McDonald’s and it turned out not to be true — front page often that stupid New York Times, the worst paper,” Trump added.

Trump is also scheduled to hold a town hall in Lancaster the same day at 5 p.m., Phillyburbs reported.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer also published by the Daily Caller and The Federalist. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

