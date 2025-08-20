DOJ Promises Release of Some Epstein Records this Week

(Thérèse Boudreaux, The Center Square) The U.S. Department of Justice will comply with a subpoena for records related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as part of a congressional investigation, Republicans announced.

Earlier this month, House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., issued subpoenas to multiple high-profile Democrats – including the Clintons and former U.S. attorney generals – as well as the DOJ, which was supposed to produce Epstein-related records by Tuesday. The DOJ informed Comer that it will begin providing the records by Friday.

“There are many records in DOJ’s custody, and it will take the Department time to produce all the records and ensure the identification of victims and any child sexual abuse material are redacted,” Comer said. “I appreciate the Trump Administration’s commitment to transparency and efforts to provide the American people with information about this matter.”

Interest in Epstein’s crimes resurfaced after U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said his alleged client list was “sitting on [her] desk,” only for the administration to backtrack and claim that no such list existed.

Epstein died awaiting trial in 2019, while his associate Ghislaine Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence that she recently appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court. The Trump administration recently attempted to unseal grand jury records from Epstein and Maxwell’s trials, but two federal judges denied the requests.

Democrats have jumped at the chance to implicate President Donald Trump, claiming the administration’s actions are insincere. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are demanding for the immediate release of all Epstein-related records, and Democrats even tried to force a vote to make them public.

As a result, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., sent lawmakers home early for their August recess, saying Republican leaders are not going to let Democrats use the issue as “a political battering ram.”

Congress is facing a full plate when it returns in September. Besides pushing for a vote to release the Epstein records, lawmakers must also confirm the rest of Trump’s civilian cabinet nominees and rapidly pass the 12 annual appropriations bills funding federal agencies for fiscal year 2026.

So far, none of the bills have passed both chambers. Two have passed the House only, while the Senate passed a three-bill minibus right before recessing.