DNI Gabbard Announces Consequences for Russiagate Architects

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced Tuesday that she revoked the security clearances of Obama-era officials involved in manufacturing intelligence to falsely claim Russia affected the 2016 election to help Donald Trump.

Gabbard made the announcement in an X post, directly targeting 37 individuals accused of politicizing, fabricating and leaking intelligence to smear and undermine Trump during his first term. She described these acts as “intentional egregious violations of tradecraft standards.”

“Being entrusted with a security clearance is a privilege, not a right,” Gabbard wrote. “Those in the Intelligence Community who betray their oath to the Constitution and put their own interests ahead of the interests of the American people have broken the sacred trust they promised to uphold.”

She added, “In doing so, they undermine our national security, the safety and security of the American people and the foundational principles of our democratic republic.”

As noted by Fox News, some of the targeted individuals are Brett M. Holmgren, former Assistant Secretary of State for Intelligence and Research; Richard H. Ledgett, former NSA Deputy Director; Stephanie O’Sullivan, former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence; and Luke R. Hartig, former Senior Director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council, and Yael Eisenstat, a former CIA officer and White House advisor.

Gabbard said the revocation was made at Trump’s request.

The move comes just weeks after Gabbard released bombshell evidence alleging that the intelligence community, including former DNI James Clapper and former CIA Director John Brennan, rushed an intelligence assessment to claim Russia sought to help Trump win the 2016 election.

This was done at the orders of former President Barack Obama, Gabbard said.

The matter has since been referred to the DOJ, which formed a task force for further investigation.