Tuesday, August 19, 2025

DNI Gabbard Announces Consequences for Russiagate Architects

'They undermine our national security, the safety and security of the American people and the foundational principles of our democratic republic...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Tulsi Gabbard
Tulsi Gabbard / PHOTO: AP

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced Tuesday that she revoked the security clearances of Obama-era officials involved in manufacturing intelligence to falsely claim Russia affected the 2016 election to help Donald Trump.

Gabbard made the announcement in an X post, directly targeting 37 individuals accused of politicizing, fabricating and leaking intelligence to smear and undermine Trump during his first term. She described these acts as “intentional egregious violations of tradecraft standards.”

“Being entrusted with a security clearance is a privilege, not a right,” Gabbard wrote. “Those in the Intelligence Community who betray their oath to the Constitution and put their own interests ahead of the interests of the American people have broken the sacred trust they promised to uphold.”

She added, “In doing so, they undermine our national security, the safety and security of the American people and the foundational principles of our democratic republic.”

As noted by Fox News, some of the targeted individuals are Brett M. Holmgren, former Assistant Secretary of State for Intelligence and Research; Richard H. Ledgett, former NSA Deputy Director; Stephanie O’Sullivan, former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence; and Luke R. Hartig, former Senior Director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council, and Yael Eisenstat, a former CIA officer and White House advisor.

Gabbard said the revocation was made at Trump’s request.

The move comes just weeks after Gabbard released bombshell evidence alleging that the intelligence community, including former DNI James Clapper and former CIA Director John Brennan, rushed an intelligence assessment to claim Russia sought to help Trump win the 2016 election.

This was done at the orders of former President Barack Obama, Gabbard said.

The matter has since been referred to the DOJ, which formed a task force for further investigation.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Tech Giants Face Scrutiny Over Suspicious H-1B Job Advertisement Practices

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com