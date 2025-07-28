Monday, July 28, 2025

DOJ Mulls Hate Crime Charges in Wake of Heinous Black-on-White Assault in Cincinnati

'Our federal hate-crimes laws apply to ALL Americans...'

Posted by Jose Nino

(José Niño, Headline USA) Police are racing to identify several Black individuals caught on video brutally attacking a White man and woman on the street during the Cincinnati Music Festival.

This incident took place at the intersection of West Fourth Street and Elm Street around 3:00 AM on Sunday during the final night of the Cincinnati Music Festival weekend.

According to a report by Local 12, the attack began with a man being repeatedly hit and kicked in the head by multiple people, sending him to the ground where attackers continued stomping, kicking, and punching him while he lay defenseless.

When the man attempted to stand up, he immediately fell over in apparent disorientation as cars honked their horns for the crowd to move out of the road.

Later in the video, a woman who was checking on the fallen man was suddenly attacked from behind. Another woman grabbed her while a man in the crowd sucker-punched her in the face, causing the woman to fall to the ground with her head slamming onto the concrete. The woman appeared to lose consciousness, with blood streaming from her mouth. Bystanders eventually moved the unconscious woman out of the street.

The identities of the specific perpetrators have not been officially released by police, though authorities reportedly identified four suspects involved in this violent clash, per Fox News.

Additional footage obtained by Local 12 showed the moment before violence, depicting the man in a white shirt confronting the Black mob. Some witnesses reported to local media outlet WXIX that racial slurs were exchanged before the violence began, though it remains unclear who initiated the verbal exchange.

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge issued a strong condemnation of the attack, stating she was in “complete disgust waking up to the viral video many of you have now seen.” Chief Theetge emphasized that “the behavior displayed is nothing short of cruel and absolutely unacceptable” and that the investigative team is “working diligently to identify every individual involved in causing harm.”

She clarified that the incident was “a sudden dispute between individuals following a verbal altercation” and was not connected to the Music Festival.

Ken Kober, president of the Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police, also condemned the violence, declaring that “the violence this video shows downtown is disgusting.” He expressed particular disgust with “those who chose to watch and record instead of calling 911, attempting to defuse the situation or render aid.”

State Representative Cecil Thomas, who represents Ohio’s 25th House District and is a former Cincinnati police officer who served 27 years on the force, released a statement expressing his disgust with the incident. Thomas said the video “turned my stomach and I was angry and totally embarrassed to see such behavior,” particularly because it occurred during “the Music Festival weekend that’s has been historically free of such horrifying violence, not to mention a Reds home game” with many visitors in the city.

On Sunday evening, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon posted on X that “our federal hate-crimes laws apply to ALL Americans” and that her division would “monitor closely how local authorities handle this attack,” adding that federal charges could follow “where race is a motivation.”

On Monday, Vice President J.D. Vance, speaking to reporters in Canton, Ohio, denounced the “mob” violence and said those responsible should be “prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law” and that authorities should “throw their a***s in prison.”

As of Monday afternoon, the White House press office and President Trump himself have not issued separate statements, and no federal charges have yet been announced.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Secret Service Agent Who Made Flawed Butler Security Plan Disciplined for Leaking to Media
Next article
Trump Acknowledges There Is ‘Real Starvation’ in Gaza

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com