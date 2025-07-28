Monday, July 28, 2025

Trump Acknowledges There Is ‘Real Starvation’ in Gaza

The comments came after Netanyahu put out a video claiming there was 'no starvation' despite the daily malnutrition deaths caused by the Israeli siege...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
FILE - This image provided by the U.S. Army shows trucks loaded with humanitarian aid from the United Arab Emirates and the United States Agency for International Development cross the Trident Pier before arriving on the beach on the Gaza Strip, May 17, 2024. A string of security, logistical and weather problems have battered the plan to deliver desperately needed humanitarian aid to Gaza through a U.S. military-built pier. Broken apart by strong winds and heavy seas just over a week after it became operational, critics complain that the project hasn't lived up to its initial billing or its $320 million price tag. (Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley/U.S. Army via AP, File)

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.comPresident Trump acknowledged on Monday that there was “real starvation” in the Gaza Strip, comments that came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed there was “no starvation” despite the daily malnutrition deaths that have been caused by the US-backed Israeli siege.

“That’s real starvation stuff, I see you. You can’t fake that,” the president told reporters while meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at a Trump golf course in Scotland.

Trump said the US would become “even more involved” with getting aid into Gaza. However, the current US aid system, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), has created death traps for Palestinians as they are regularly gunned down by the Israeli military near GHF sites.

Earlier in the day, Trump was asked if he agreed with Netanyahu’s claim that there was no starvation in Gaza, and replied, “Based on television, I would say not particularly because those children look very hungry.” In other comments, Trump said Israel has “a lot of responsibility” for the starvation and must work to get more food into Gaza.

The UN and other aid groups that operate in Gaza have been calling for Israel to lift all restrictions on aid deliveries and for a ceasefire, which is required to provide a full humanitarian relief effort for Gaza’s starving population. But both the US and Israel recently quit ceasefire talks with Hamas, and Trump appears to be suggesting that Israel should escalate military operations.

“Hamas doesn’t want to give the hostages. I told Bibi that he will have to now maybe do it in a different way,” Trump said on Monday, adding that a ceasefire is “possible” but “you have to end it.”

While Trump claims Hamas doesn’t want to release the remaining Israeli captives, the group’s long-standing offer is that it would release all of them in exchange for a permanent ceasefire. But Netanyahu doesn’t want to end the genocidal war, and there’s no sign that Trump is willing to pressure him to do so by leveraging US military aid, which Israel relies on to sustain its operations in Gaza.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
DOJ Mulls Hate Crime Charges in Wake of Heinous Black-on-White Assault in Cincinnati
Next article
Congress Eyes Short-Term Govt Funding Stopgap as Appropriations Bills Stall

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com