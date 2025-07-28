Monday, July 28, 2025

Secret Service Agent Who Made Flawed Butler Security Plan Disciplined for Leaking to Media

'The reporter used dishonorable tactics and goaded you into providing information by making statements blaming you for the events of July 13, 2024...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Trump assassination attempt
Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is escorted offstage by secret service at a rally in Butler, Pa. / PHOTO: Evan Vucci, AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Secret Service agent Myosoty Perez, one of the planners of the July 13, 2024, Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, received the harshest discipline out of everyone involved in that deadly event. She received a 42-day suspension for, among other reasons, failing to properly secure the AGR rooftop that was used as a sniper perch to nearly assassinate President Donald Trump.

According to newly released records, Perez, who was on Trump’s security detail, was also disciplined for talking to a reporter in the aftermath of the Butler event.

The Secret Service disciplinary records, which were released by the Senate Homeland Security Committee earlier this month, say that a reporter called Perez on Aug. 28. The reporter, whose name is redacted, identified herself and said she was working on a story about Butler.

At first, Perez said she couldn’t talk. But when the reporter said she identified Perez as the one responsible for the failures at Butler, Perez spoke in defense of herself.

“Furthermore, when Ms. [REPORTER] continued to ask questions, specifically about the site advance procedures, you again responded to her inquiry by discussing elements of the planning and coordination process,” the disciplinary report says. “You did not have authorization from CMR to speak to the reporter regarding this matter.”

Perez was initially suspended for three days without pay for her infraction. She then successfully appealed to lower that punishment to a one-day suspension.

According to her appeal records, Perez answered her phone because it was from the 202-area code and she thought it was a co-worker. She was caught off guard, and reflexively began to defend herself from the reporter’s accusations, the report found.

“The reporter used dishonorable tactics and goaded you into providing information by making statements blaming you for the events of July 13, 2024 … the information you provided was minimal,” the Secret Service appeal findings say. “However, in your efforts to defend yourself, you did provide elements of the planning and coordination process.”

Perez’s attorney, Larry Berger, provided the following statement to reporter Susan Crabtree in response to the disciplinary actions against his client.

“SA Perez was part of a team of colleagues on site at Butler, who based on consensus plan(s), which included the posting of local police officers at, on, around and in the AGR building, which was reviewed and approved by colleagues on scene who had responsibility to secure the site, and by the highest officials at headquarters who had responsibility for Butler,” he reportedly said.

“SA Perez was herself a victim of the failure of HQ personnel to disclose to her threat intelligence prior to Butler. Had her colleagues been apprised of this intelligence, extant agreements would have been modified.”

Perez is reportedly no longer working on Trump’s detail.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

