DOJ Official Caught Admitting Trump Prosecutions Are ‘All Political’

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Louder with Crowder released undercover video footage of a Justice Department official admitting to the extensive lawfare against former President Donald Trump going back at least 18 months.

The group’s MugClub Undercover unit interviewed Nicholas Biase, a senior official at the DOJ’s Southern District of New York, and learned from him that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg engaged in a “perversion of justice” in order to hurt Trump’s national image.

According to Biase, Bragg’s methods were legally dubious and downright unethical.

“He was stacking charges and, like, rearranging things just to make it fit a case,” Baise noted, suggesting that Trump’s business practices are commonplace.

Reports previously indicated that even the prosecutors themselves cynically referred to their case as a “franken-trial” in Trump’s high-profile criminal case for allegedly covering up decades-old sexual relationships with a porn star and a Playboy bunny.

A jury of leftist Manhattanites went on to convict Trump on 34 counts of falsifying criminal records, despite the fact that the statute of limitations had expired under New York state law.

In a separate civil case waged by New York Attorney General Letitia James, Biase admitted the charges were equally absurd after Judge Arthur Engoron arbitrarily—and unilaterally—undervalued Trump properties in order to accuse the former developer of overvaluing them to secure loans that he had already repaid in full.

“No, honestly, I think the case is nonsense,” Biase said. “… Every real-estate person in New York does what he did. Nobody’s ever been charged with this.”

Biase added that the purpose of pursuing Trump with charges was to “make him a convict” because it will affect his candidacy.

Both Bragg and James campaigned on the promise of convicting the Republican leader, with support from dark-money billionaires like George Soros.

The SDNY spokesman further suggested that Bragg, whom Biase has known for 15 years, pursued the Trump case because he was “very ambitious” and had designs to make a name for himself in national politics. The same has been said of James, who was rumored to have been considering a run for governor while simultaneously investigating then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a fellow Democrat. Biase also made comments about Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who has pursued an election case against Trump in Georgia for allegedly participating in a racketeering conspiracy to reverse the outcome of the 2020 election. Biase called the case a “travesty of justice” and a “mockery of justice.”

“She is a joke, he added. “The whole thing is disgusting.”