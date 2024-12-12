Quantcast
DNC Official Says Donors ‘Feel Discarded’ as Top Dems Gear Up for Christmas Party

'People are shocked. And I'm getting someone even said that they refused to donate to the DNC ever again...'

Lindy Li
(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Lindy Li, a member of the Democratic National Committee’s finance committee, said Wednesday on NewsNation that her party’s donors “feel discarded” as top Democrats ignore them and divert their attention to holiday festivities.

Li, who donated to the Harris campaign, revealed that many Democrat donors told her they plan to never donate to the party again after Harris’s roughly $1.4 billion campaign that ended in massive debt and GOP victories across the country.

“People are shocked. And I’m getting someone even said that they refused to donate to the DNC ever again,” Li told NewsNation anchor Marni Hughes. “People are shocked. And also the way that they’ve been treating donors.”

Li said she takes no pleasure in saying her fellow Democrats are willing to walk away with their wallets shut.

“Again, this pains me to say it. It really I just it’s just very difficult. We feel discarded now. They don’t need us anymore. They’re basically treating us as dispensable commodities. I don’t know what else to say,” the DNC finance committee official told Hughes.

Li made clear that she understands why many of her fellow donors are ready to throw in the towel, pointing the finger at Harris as the final straw.

She suggested to the NewsNation host that Democrat donors are unwilling to waste their money for candidates who recklessly spend without a care for their fundraisers.

“It just how can the American people believe that the Democratic Party is capable of handling taxpayer funds if they can’t even handle campaign funds?” she said.

Li said the reported $20 million debt the Harris campaign incurred was not addressed on donor phone calls.

She added that donors like herself cannot unmute their microphones nor can they use the disabled comment section as party elites take the helm of these meetings.

“We have no way to ask questions. And of course, I doubt, you know, they would bring it up themselves. They clearly did not,” Li said. “So, the answer is no. None of the serious questions were addressed. It was really just patting each other on the back and ‘We’ll see you for the Christmas party.’”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

