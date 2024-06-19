Quantcast
Tranny White House Boob Flasher Arrested for Sexual Assault

'I attempted to end my life on more than one occasion due to how depressed I was from the trauma. After my third surgery, I went nearly two years without kissing or intimacy of any kind...'

Posted by Jacob Bruns
Rose Montoya
Rose Montoya / IMAGE: @therosemontoya via Instagram

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) A transgender activist who ignited controversy during last year’s “Pride” month for inappropriately flashing prosthetic breasts at fellow revelers during a White House event has now been arrested for sexual assault, RVM News reported.

Rose Montoya has been accused by another transgender, Jesse Diamond—a biological female who identifies as a man—of sexual assault. Four others have also accused Montoya of sexual assault.

According to a Post Millennial report, Montoya’s abuse was ongoing. Diamond, going by the name “TransMuscleBear” suggested in a social media post that the alleged abuse was “nonstop for nearly a year,” and even led to Diamond attempting suicide.

“I attempted to end my life on more than one occasion due to how depressed I was from the trauma,” Diamond said. “After my third surgery, I went nearly two years without kissing or intimacy of any kind.”

Diamond went on to say that there were at least four other victims, and that Montoya had total control over the situation.

“I couldn’t run away if I tried & I couldn’t afford to stay anywhere else,” Diamond noted.

“If she [sic] continues to try to threaten me with legal action,” Diamond continued, “I have no issue presenting her confession to a judge + making it public record.”

Making matters even more bleak for Montoya, Diamond released images of an email that Montoya allegedly wrote, apologizing for the sexual assault.

“I’m really sorry I broke your trust and violated you,” Montoya reportedly wrote, concluding with shockingly vulgar remarks.

“I genuinely thought for a while that you were triggered by me simply having a phallus” Montoya added. “I thought maybe you’d like me more or want to be intimate with me if I had a vagina. That caused me so much pain and dysphoria. I now understand why you kept pulling away.”

@transjock @rosemontoya physically harmed me in a variety of ways while I was recovering from my surgeries. She also harmed @Elijah Alter She confessed to DV in an email sent from her official gmail account. Please help us hold her accountable for her actions!!! There are 3 other confirmed victims besides Elijah and I. We deserve justice and to live our lives in peace finally. Rose took away our sense of safety and comfort within the community. She is not an advocate for us; she is actively targeting men like me and Elijah. #transman #transwoman #ftm #mtf #t4t ♬ original sound – transjock

Montoya’s White House scandal raised provocative questions as to whether the artificial breasts of a transgender “woman” should be seen as obscene in the same way that authentic breasts would be.

However, for the Biden administration, which insisted that there was no difference between trans women and real women—and which had pledged to restore “decency” to the White House, it was one of several embarrassing situations that undermined that claim.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre relayed her consternation, calling it “unacceptable” and “disrespectful,” while also attempting to downplay the relationship between Montoya’s actions and the overall “Pride” celebration that the White House hosted.

Montoya apologized, suggesting that it happened in “a quick moment of. . . overwhelming trans joy.”

However, the activist also lashed back at critics and took the opportunity to point out that the breasts were not real to begin with.

