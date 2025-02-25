GOP Rep. Denies Threatening to ‘Kill’ Tucker Carlson Despite Viral Video

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, denied threatening to kill journalist Tucker Carlson in a Thursday interview with GB News, despite a hot mic capturing his disturbing remark.

Crenshaw made the apparent threat at the end of his interview with British journalist Steven Edginton at a conference by the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship.

“Have you ever met Tucker?” Edginton asked.

“We’ve talked a lot on Twitter. If I ever meet him, I’ll fucking kill him. He’s the worst person in the world,” Crenshaw was caught saying.

Earlier in the interview, Crenshaw dismissed Carlson’s reporting on the federal government exploiting taxpayer dollars to fund Ukraine’s war with Russia.

Carlson “doesn’t know what he’s talking about,” Crenshaw claimed.

After the hot-mic clip went viral on social media on Monday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., pressed Crenshaw on whether he had threatened her friend Carlson.

“Lol, no,” Crenshaw replied—quickly earning a community note that fact-checked his post: “Dan Crenshaw did in fact say that if he ever met Tucker Carlson he would kill him.”

Carlson—formerly the host of one of Fox News’s most-watched shows but now an independent journalist—reacted to the apparent threat.

“Why don’t you come sit for an interview and we’ll see how you do? I’ll send you my address,” Carlson wrote on X, garnering more than 1.2 million views.

Why don’t you come sit for an interview and we’ll see how you do? I’ll send you my address, @DanCrenshawTX. — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) February 24, 2025

Several conservative and Republican commentators slammed Crenshaw, with X owner Elon Musk asking, “Why is Crenshaw homicidal regarding Tucker?”

Carlson and Crenshaw have traded jabs on social media, particularly regarding foreign and domestic policy issues.

“Tucker is a political court jester, desperate for controversy to remain relevant,” Crenshaw tweeted in 2024.

In another tweet, Crenshaw accused Carlson of being a “click-chaser,” who will “eventually fade into nothingness, because his veneer of faux intellectualism is quickly falling apart and revealing who he truly is: a cowardly, know-nothing elitist who is full of shit.”

Carlson humorously fired back, calling Crenshaw one of the “dumbest, most liberal Republicans” in Congress.