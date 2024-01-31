Disney Removes Woke ‘Wheel of Privilege’ from Employee Kitchen after Being Exposed

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) After Disney was exposed for hanging leftist posters in employee spaces in Disneyland, the company removed it to avoid the backlash that it’s been facing for the last couple of years for its woke movies and shows.

The posters featured a “wheel of power/privilege” that showed that being white, a “cisgender male,” owning property and speaking English are the signs of being “privileged,” while being dark-skinned, “transgender,” homeless and not speaking English are the signs of being marginalized, according to an anonymous employee who said that the materials were posted in the production kitchen on Main Street USA in Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif.

The leftist wheel also pointed out that there is also a category of people who are neither completely marginalized nor totally privileged, “cisgender women,” homosexual men, people with a high school education and those who learned English.

The definition of “privilege” was also included with the wheel, saying that it is “unearned access or advantage granted to specific groups of people because of their membership in a social group.”

“Privilege can be based on a variety of different social identities such as race, gender, religion, socioeconomic status, ability status, sexuality, age, education level and more. Within the US, members of social groups that hold privileges (white, male, wealthy, able-bodied, etc.) have historically held dominance and power over targeted groups,” the wheel said.

The anonymous employee said that there are many people who work at the company who are tired of the leftists dividing people, which is the opposite of what Walt Disney wanted Disneyland to be.

“This isn’t what Walt would have wanted for his company. He once said, ‘To ALL who come to this happy place, Welcome.’ Things like this make people feel unwelcome, destroying the magic,” the source said.

Disney never responded to the Daily Wire when the news source contacted the company. However, within hours of reaching out, the anonymous employee said that their manager removed the poster, sending a photo of the now-empty display cabinet.