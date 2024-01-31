Scared? Biden Shifts Tone on Anti-Trump Ballot Schemes.

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Joe Biden appeared to alter his rhetoric regarding attempts to prevent his main rival, former President Donald Trump, from appearing on primary ballots in the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election.

“As far as I’m concerned, that’s fine,” Biden stated outside the White House on Tuesday, expressing his approval of the imminent Supreme Court decision against Maine’s and Colorado’s bids to block Trump from their state ballots.

Biden’s recent response suggests that the president, much like numerous legal experts, anticipates that the justices will shut down attempts to prevent Trump from featuring on primary ballots.

Reporter: “Should Donald Trump be allowed on the ballot?” President Biden: “As far as I’m concerned, that’s fine.” pic.twitter.com/3OygKdEqS7 — The Recount (@therecount) January 30, 2024

Biden’s statements mark a stark departure from his previous claims on the anti-Trump efforts, centering on the notion that the 14th Amendment’s insurrection clause bars Trump—despite lacking any conviction or indictment—from holding office due to the so-called “insurrection” on Jan. 6, 2021.

“Whether the 14th Amendment applies or not, we’ll let the court make that decision,” a confident Biden said about the Colorado ruling against Trump. “But he certainly supported an insurrection. There’s no question about it. None. Zero. And he seems to be doubling down on it.”

Biden on if he thinks Trump is an Insurrectionist: “It’s self-evident. You saw it all. Now whether the 14th Amendment applies, I’ll let the court make that decision. But he certainly supported an insurrection. There’s no question about it. None. Zero”pic.twitter.com/Tug9AMdDt3 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) December 20, 2023

Strikingly, Trump—despite facing several state and federal charges—has not been indicted for such an offense. In fact, no individual who participated in what Democrats described as an insurrection on Jan. 6 has been charged with that offense.

Nevertheless, the Colorado Supreme Court, comprising all Democratic-appointed judges, ruled that Trump is disqualified from appearing on their state ballot, paving the way for an appeal to the Supreme Court, which is scheduled to hear the case next week.

Similarly, Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, a Democrat, unilaterally bared the former president from featuring on the state’s primary ballot.

These actions sparked nationwide concerns, with many labeling them undemocratic and others accusing Democrats of attempting to hinder Biden’s primary opponent.

Trump, currently vying for the Republican nomination for president, has surged ahead in several polls, prompting the Biden campaign to bolster its re-election efforts.