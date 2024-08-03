Did Philly Dems Accidentally Leak Kamala’s Running Mate?

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Is Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro set to join Kamala Harris’s 2024 presidential ticket? A video released by Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker suggests so.

On Friday afternoon, Parker released a minute-long video endorsing Harris’s campaign and mentioning “Shapiro for vice president,” leaving many puzzled by Shapiro’s inclusion.

As of Friday evening, Harris had not officially announced her running mate. She is expected to declare her pick before a Tuesday rally in Philadelphia, just days before the Democratic National Convention.

Parker’s inclusion of Shapiro’s name in the ad led many to suspect that Philadelphia Democrats inadvertently released the ad intended to be embargoed until the Tuesday rally.

“Philly political sources have told me that a staffer connected with Mayor Cherelle Parker’s team accidentally posted the video today,” tweeted Philadelphia-based journalist Ernest Owens.

“The video was scheduled for Monday…after VP Kamala Harris was expected to announce her pick. It’s Josh Shapiro, y’all,” he claimed.

SCOOP: Philly political sources have told me that a staffer connected with Mayor Cherelle Parker's team accidentally posted the video today. The video was scheduled for Monday…after VP Kamala Harris was expected to announce her pick. It's Josh Shapiro, y'all. — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) August 2, 2024

Parker’s allies, speaking anonymously to The Philadelphia Inquirer, claimed the video was not an announcement of “anything.” They stated that the video was part of the mayor’s effort to show support for Shapiro, who is a longtime friend.

Despite these claims, Parker does not explicitly call on Harris to pick Shapiro in the ad. Instead, she said, ”I can’t think of a better partner than our governor, Josh Shapiro.”

Towards the end of the ad, Parker, along with other state Democrats, stated, “We are getting behind Kamala Harris … for President and Josh Shapiro … for vice president.”

The ad also features Pennsylvania House Speaker Joanna McClinton, Senate Democrats Chair Sharif Street, State Rep. Jordan Harris, and the Pennsylvania Laborers and Electrical Workers Union and IBEW Local 98 unions

Shapiro became governor in January 2023 after nearly six years as attorney general. Shapiro, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., are considered on the 2024 ticket short list.

Some leftist activists and pro-Palestinian groups have expressed their disturbing hostility towards Shapiro solely because he is a Jewish man.