Quantcast
Saturday, August 3, 2024

After Sparing 9/11 Terrorists, Biden May Move Gitmo Inmates to U.S.

'That’s still something that the president wants to do and get done...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Joe Biden arrives to speak, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Rehoboth Beach, Del., addressing news that gunshots rang out at Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump's Pennsylvania campaign rally. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

UPDATE: Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin withdrew the plea deals for 9/11 terror attack mastermind Khalid Shaikh Mohammad and two other terrorists.

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The White House confirmed on Aug. 1, 2024, that Joe Biden is “determined” to close the Guantánamo Bay prison before leaving office at the beginning of 2025.

The news came after it was announced that the Biden administration offered three plea deals for al-Qaida terrorists who were responsible for the 9/11 attack and are now held at the military facility.

The New York Post reported that Biden was not responsible for the plea deal negotiations that took the death penalty off the table for the terrorists, among whom was 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed.

“Does the president still plan to close the Guantanamo Bay prison before he leaves office? Is there a realistic pathway to do that in the next six months?” a journalist asked at one of the White House briefings.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre gave a vague response.

“That’s still something that the president wants to do and get done. As far as a timeline, I don’t have anything for you here, but obviously, this is something that he wanted to be done under his administration. I just don’t have anything else to read out or preview at this time, but it is something that he’s determined to get done,” she said.

Mohammed, who reportedly plotted the terror attacks that killed about 3,000 people in New York City, at the Pentagon and in Pennsylvania, was captured in Pakistan in 2003.

During the same year, two supposed co-conspirators, Walid Muhammad Salih Mubarak Bin Attash and Mustafa Ahmed Adam al Hawsawi were captured as well.

All of them accepted plea deals that’ll guarantee they’ll be spared the death penalty. It is not clear where exactly the terrorists will serve out their life prison sentences.

In 2018, Congress decided to restrict the use of funds to transfer Mohammed specifically to the territory of the United States.

Soon after the news broke out, 9/11 victims’ families said that they thought that the men deserved to stand trial and be executed. To avoid even more considerable backlash from the public, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan suggested that Biden was not responsible for the plea deal, even though he previously supported closing the prison.

“The president had no role, the vice president had no role, I had no role and the White House had no role. And we were informed yesterday—the same day that they went out publicly—that this pretrial agreement had been accepted by the convening authority,” he said.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Did Philly Dems Accidentally Leak Kamala’s Running Mate?
Next article
Trump Secures Thousands in Restitution After SCOTUS Affirms Immunity

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com