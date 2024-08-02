Hamas-Loving Dems May Boycott Jewish Running Mate

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The anti-Semitism of the Democratic Party resurfaced once again after Democratic voters and Hamas sympathizers stated that they may not support Gov. Josh Shapiro, D-Pa., becoming Kamala Harris’s vice president because he is a Jew.

The Daily Caller reported that Shapiro had positioned himself at the forefront of the Democratic Party’s internal conflict over Israel, which resulted in leftists closely examining his record as Harris considers him as her potential running mate.

After Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, Shapiro urged young Americans protesting Israelis’ counteroffensive in Gaza to study the war’s history.

Shapiro’s record on Israel is under intense scrutiny as he emerges as Harris’s possible vice president pick. This scrutiny highlights a divide among Democrats over Israel, with some people opposing Joe Biden’s approach to what’s going on in Gaza.

Not surprisingly, Shapiro, an ethnic Jew, faces even deeper skepticism over his views on Israel compared to other potential candidates with similar stances.

One of the Democratic voters, Rick Giordano, expressed concerns about whether the United States is ready for a Jewish vice president.

“I work [in] construction. A lot of guys are very opinionated. So, I would like to see Josh. But I am a little worried about his being Jewish. [It doesn’t] affect me. I don’t think it affects him. But I worry about the rest of the country if that would hurt the ticket. I hope not,” he said.

Shapiro’s consistent support for Israel and his condemnation of anti-Semitism, especially its infamous instances that happened on college and university campuses during the pro-Hamas protests, has drawn criticism from some Democrats, among whom was Jim Zogby, founder of the Arab American Institute, who argued Shapiro’s rhetoric has been unnecessarily provocative.

“He’s got the cadence of [Barack] Obama and the personal style of Bill Clinton, making you feel like you’re [the only] person in the room. But I think he stepped on himself with some rhetoric that was just over the top and unnecessarily so,” he said.