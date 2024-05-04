Quantcast
Saturday, May 4, 2024

Dems Worried Pro-Terrorist Students Making Americans Vote for Trump

'[The protests are] bringing out [the public’s] most conservative side...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Joe Biden delivers remarks on the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) Democrats started panicking because they were afraid that the pro-Hamas protests on college campuses all around the country would result in regular Americans voting for Donald Trump instead of Joe Biden.

“The longer they continue, and the worse that they get, the worse it’s going to be for the election overall. [The protests are] bringing out [the public’s] most conservative side,” one anonymous House Democrat said, according to the Daily Wire.

The same person admitted that, before a closed-door caucus meeting of House Democrats on Apr. 30, 2024, “many people were talking about” the chaos at campuses, adding that “many people are super frustrated and concerned.”

Biden remained silent over the last week regarding the violence and protests on American college and university campuses.

The last public comment from Biden about the situation came on Apr. 22, 2024, when he gave a non-answer to not offend any side.

“I condemn the anti-Semitic protests. I also condemn those who don’t understand what’s going on with the Palestinians,” he said.

On the other hand, Trump has been outspoken in his denunciation of the Jew-haters.

“I say remove the encampments immediately, vanquish the radicals and take back our campuses for all of the normal students who want a safe place from which to learn,” he said on May 1, 2024.

While being in Wisconsin, Trump praised the NYPD for taking control at Columbia University, calling it a “beautiful thing to watch.”

New York was under siege last night,” he said, adding that the protesters at Columbia and City College of New York were “raging lunatics and Hamas sympathizers.”

Trump also opposed Biden’s decision to move Palestinians from Gaza to the United States.

“Your towns and villages will now be accepting people from Gaza and various other places. Under no circumstances shall we bring thousands of refugees,” he said.
