Jews ‘Enjoy Benefits of Whiteness,’ UCLA Indoctrinator Says

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) UCLA’s director of race and equity stated that Jews “enjoy the benefits of whiteness,” questioned whether nations would support Israel “if the Jewish people persecuted in the Holocaust are not also considered ‘white'” and bashed white people for being born with light skin.

Johnathan Perkins has been an anti-white racist and Jew-hater for a very long time. In May 2020, he said that Jewish people “enjoy the benefits of whiteness,” a position he doubled down on after Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, terror attack on Israel.

“Jews are latterly white, yes,” Perkins wrote in January 2024.

In the days and weeks following Oct. 7, 2023, Perkins argued that “nearly everything” about the war between Israel and Palestine is rooted in and maintained through a “white supremacy lens.”

“Does any of this happen if the Jewish people persecuted in the Holocaust are not also considered ‘white?'” he asked, questioning all the support Israel received following the terror attack.

Perkins also expressed his hatred of white people, constantly posting on social media about “whiteness.”

In 2020, he also said that white people receive “benefits” from white supremacy.

“Among the primary benefits all white people automatically receive from white supremacy is, not a life free of suffering, but the assurance that your race will never be the root cause of any such pain. That is your so-called privilege #GeorgeFloyd #GeorgeFloydProtests,” Perkins wrote.

In February 2024, Perkins also wrote some more anti-white propaganda.

“If you are white, please know your racial ancestors — not necessarily your biological relatives, but all the white people who preceded you — committed their racist horrors so you’d never have to even THINK about your own race: whiteness as default is foundational to white supremacy,” he wrote.

In 2023, Perkins wrote that white people “are controlled by the 15 pillars of white supremacy” and declared that white people should be forced to work on Juneteenth — a far-left celebration of the emancipation of black slaves that recently became a federal holiday.

Before UCLA canceled classes on May 1, 2024, the university’s students were able to witness a violent clash between pro-Israel and anti-Israel demonstrators as well as explicit hatred of Jewish people, such as far-left protesters smashing a piñata showing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in November 2023, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

“Beat that f***ing Jew,” students yelled through a megaphone.