Dems Warn Civil Unrest if Trump Takes Back The White House

(Chris Cella Jr., Headline USA) Americans should prepare for potential “civil unrest” if Donald Trump reclaims the presidency, a dozen Democrats warned the Wall Street Journal just over a week before one of the most polarizing elections in U.S. history, Breitbart reported.

“I really think it’s going to be bad if [Trump] wins,” said activist Melisso Fiero.

Prominent left-wing figures and activists nationwide expressed concerns about the aftermath of a Trump victory. Many are taking proactive measures, such as signing up for women’s marches scheduled before and after the election.

Laurie Woodward Garcia, founder of the anti-Trump organization People Power United, said she had organized bi-weekly seminars to discuss the implications of a Trump win. She was particularly distressed regarding the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025, a set of policy blueprints that Trump has no direct involvement with, but which Democrats have repeatedly tried to link him to during the campaign.

Political analyst Mark Halperin shared similar sentiments during a recent conversation with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, predicting “workplace fights … fights at kids’ birthday parties.”

He also foresaw protests turning violent. Halperin warned that a Trump resurgence could lead to “the greatest mental health crisis in the history of the country,” necessitating significant access to mental health professionals.

If Halperin’s predictions are accurate, the term “Trump Derangement Syndrome” may take on new meaning.

This anxiety reflects the broader concerns of many Americans as the election approaches. A recent Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey revealed that about 40% of registered voters were “extremely” or “very” concerned about potential violent attempts to overturn the election results. An additional 35% expressed some level of concern.

Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are in a tight race, with recent polling from 270toWin.com showing Harris leading by less than a point in a national head-to-head poll, while the RealClear Politics average showed Trump pulling ahead for the first time since the Democrats’ coup of President Joe Biden.

Key swing states remain competitive for both candidates. Yet, the accuracy of polling remains in question ever since the 2016 election, when the New York Times gave Hillary Clinton over a 90% chance of victory.