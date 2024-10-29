Under the Red Curtain: Tim Walz Accused of Affair with Chinese Official’s Daughter

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has been accused of “sleazy” behavior during an alleged secret affair with the daughter of a prominent Chinese Communist Party official, the Daily Mail reported on Monday.

The alleged affair reportedly took place in 1989 when Walz was working as a teacher in China—a time when relationships with Westerners were considered a disgrace by the Chinese government.

Jenna Wang, the woman at the center of the scandal, told the Mail that Walz showered her with affection before ultimately dumping her and making her feel “like a prostitute.” She was 24 years old at the time.

Wang said Walz brushed her off when she tried to discuss their future, allegedly accusing her of only wanting a U.S. passport. “This was very offensive. I said to him that it is both or nothing,” said Wang, now 59.

“I wasn’t giving up my life and my position to move to Nebraska, a cold place in the middle of nowhere that most Chinese people had never heard of,” Wang added. “Knowing now that he wasn’t going to marry me made me feel cheap and common, as if I was being treated like a prostitute.”

She alleged that she and Walz were “deeply in love,” leading her to believe they would marry and start a family, but when that did not happen, she felt “very unhappy and sad.”

Wang called Walz’s behavior toward her as “selfish.”

According to the Mail, she recalled Walz being romantic toward the beginning of the fling.

“Tim was very passionate and very romantic,” Wang added. “I can still remember dancing with him to our favorite song, Careless Whisper. The fact we couldn’t touch or kiss in public just made it all the more exciting and intense when we were finally alone.”

The Mail reported that Wang was an English teacher in China when she first met Walz. To improve her English, Wang attended one of Walz’s lectures, where he reportedly complimented her, saying, “You are very beautiful.”

Wang reciprocated, saying she found Walz, then 25, “very handsome.” She continued, “I loved his eyes and his big mouth. We talked afterward and he was very complimentary about my English.”

Walz went on to meet and marry his current wife, Minnesota First Lady Gwen Walz.

The affair and Walz’s alleged behavior contrast sharply with his current pro-women image promoted by the Harris campaign.

This is not surprising, given that Harris’s husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, has been celebrated by MSNBC’s Jen Psaki for reshaping the “perception of masculinity.”

But Emhoff’s record is far different, allegedly cheating on his first wife with their daughter’s nanny, who reportedly became pregnant as a result. A few years later, Emhoff allegedly slapped his then-girlfriend at the Cannes Film Festival in 2012.