Musk’s New Dept. Looks for Volunteers

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) After President-elect Donald Trump established the Department of Government Efficiency, the department announced that it sought people willing to volunteer to eliminate government spending.

“We are very grateful to the thousands of Americans who have expressed interest in helping us at DOGE,” the department wrote.

However, DOGE noted that the work is hard and time-consuming, which means not everybody can work for the department.

“We don’t need more part-time idea generators. We need super high-IQ small-government revolutionaries willing to work 80+ hours per week on unglamorous cost-cutting. If that’s you, DM this account with your CV. Elon & Vivek will review the top 1% of applicants,” the department wrote.

Many conservatives agreed with the approach in the comments section.

“Only the best should be accepted. We need to ensure this venture is as successful as possible,” @GuntherEagleman wrote.

Others also claimed they shared the information about the department hiring with people they know.

“Sharing with some friends who might fit the bill. Thank you so much,” @_johnnymaga wrote.

Some people suggested that you don’t need geniuses working at DOGE if something with common sense can do the job.

“You don’t necessarily need high IQ people. You need high common sense people,” @DisrespectedThe wrote.

Some conservatives just said they were glad about the department slashing government spending.

“This is seriously the coolest thing ever,” @BehizyTweets wrote.

Elon Musk, one of the department’s leaders, alongside Vivek Ramaswamy, also confirmed that the department is ready to hire new people in a post from his account in response to one of the people reacting to the recent news.

“I get the unbridled enthusiasm of wanting to be part of something of profound historical significance like the @DOGE, but I think people don’t quite realize that the task at hand will require a monumental amount of tedious super-high quality work,” @ajtourville wrote.

Musk responded by agreeing with the person.

“Indeed, this will be tedious work, make lots of enemies & compensation is zero. What a great deal,” he wrote.