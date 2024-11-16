Quantcast
Friday, November 15, 2024

Musk’s New Dept. Looks for Volunteers

'We need super high-IQ small-government revolutionaries willing to work 80+ hours per week on unglamorous cost-cutting. If that’s you, DM this account with your CV...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Elon Musk
Elon Musk arrives before a joint meeting of Congress at the Capitol in Washington. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) After President-elect Donald Trump established the Department of Government Efficiency, the department announced that it sought people willing to volunteer to eliminate government spending. 

“We are very grateful to the thousands of Americans who have expressed interest in helping us at DOGE,” the department wrote.

However, DOGE noted that the work is hard and time-consuming, which means not everybody can work for the department.

“We don’t need more part-time idea generators. We need super high-IQ small-government revolutionaries willing to work 80+ hours per week on unglamorous cost-cutting. If that’s you, DM this account with your CV. Elon & Vivek will review the top 1% of applicants,” the department wrote.

Many conservatives agreed with the approach in the comments section.

“Only the best should be accepted. We need to ensure this venture is as successful as possible,” @GuntherEagleman wrote.

Others also claimed they shared the information about the department hiring with people they know.

“Sharing with some friends who might fit the bill. Thank you so much,” @_johnnymaga wrote.

Some people suggested that you don’t need geniuses working at DOGE if something with common sense can do the job.

“You don’t necessarily need high IQ people. You need high common sense people,” @DisrespectedThe wrote.

Some conservatives just said they were glad about the department slashing government spending.

“This is seriously the coolest thing ever,” @BehizyTweets wrote.

Elon Musk, one of the department’s leaders, alongside Vivek Ramaswamy, also confirmed that the department is ready to hire new people in a post from his account in response to one of the people reacting to the recent news.

I get the unbridled enthusiasm of wanting to be part of something of profound historical significance like the @DOGE, but I think people don’t quite realize that the task at hand will require a monumental amount of tedious super-high quality work,” @ajtourville wrote.

Musk responded by agreeing with the person.

“Indeed, this will be tedious work, make lots of enemies & compensation is zero. What a great deal,” he wrote.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Mayorkas Hands Out Free-for-All Visas in Final Days in Office
Next article
Dems Openly Steal Election in Swing State

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com